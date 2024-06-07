Diego Lopes bashes Movsar Evloev after featherweight’s open invitation to top contenders

By Curtis Calhoun - June 7, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes ripped Movsar Evloev after ignoring his recent rematch callouts.

Diego Lopes, Movsar Evloev

Lopes and Evloev are both awaiting their next Octagon assignments after recent wins inside the cage. Lopes most recently finished Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300, while Evloev defeated Arnold Allen in his last fight at UFC 297.

The two featherweights are both in the title mix after their recent rises into the Top 15. Lopes and Evloev fought once in their early UFC tenures at UFC 288, and Evloev walked away with unanimous decision win against the short-notice replacement Lopes.

Although nothing has been formally booked, Evloev has been linked to a potential clash with former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. He recently took to Twitter to express his frustration with Sterling’s delayed return and called out all the top featherweights for a clash.

Diego Lopes calls for Movsar Evloev rematch

In a recent tweet, Lopes hit back at Evloev’s recent claims.

“Come on bro, I called you out after my fight at UFC 300, to fight at International Fight Week,” Lopes responded. “You didn’t respond or show your face. Now you’re here saying “Anyone you think can beat me.”

Lopes called for a rematch with Evloev after his win over Yusuff at UFC 300. Since falling to Evloev in his short-notice UFC debut, Lopes has won three straight fights, including finishes of Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini.

Evloev hasn’t lost in his professional MMA career and is 8-0 in the UFC. He made his UFC debut in April 2019 after capturing the M-1 Global bantamweight championship.

Lopes and Evloev are both hoping to assert themselves into the featherweight title conversation with another win on the records. Evloev is knocking on the door of a title shot as one of the few top featherweights who has yet to fight for the belt.

If Evloev wants a quick booking, Lopes is ready to oblige, although it remains to be seen if the rematch will come to fruition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Diego Lopes Movsar Evloev UFC

