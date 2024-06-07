Diego Lopes bashes Movsar Evloev after featherweight’s open invitation to top contenders

Diego Lopes calls for Movsar Evloev rematch

In a recent tweet, Lopes hit back at Evloev’s recent claims.

Come on bro, I called you out after my fight at UFC 300, to fight at International Fight Week. You didn't respond or show your face. Now you're here saying "Anyone you think can beat me" 🤔🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/eXD3czunLR — Diego Lopes 🇧🇷🇲🇽 (@Diegolopesmma) June 7, 2024

“Come on bro, I called you out after my fight at UFC 300, to fight at International Fight Week,” Lopes responded. “You didn’t respond or show your face. Now you’re here saying “Anyone you think can beat me.”

Lopes called for a rematch with Evloev after his win over Yusuff at UFC 300. Since falling to Evloev in his short-notice UFC debut, Lopes has won three straight fights, including finishes of Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini.

Evloev hasn’t lost in his professional MMA career and is 8-0 in the UFC. He made his UFC debut in April 2019 after capturing the M-1 Global bantamweight championship.

Lopes and Evloev are both hoping to assert themselves into the featherweight title conversation with another win on the records. Evloev is knocking on the door of a title shot as one of the few top featherweights who has yet to fight for the belt.

If Evloev wants a quick booking, Lopes is ready to oblige, although it remains to be seen if the rematch will come to fruition.