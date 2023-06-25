Luke Rockhold confident he would make quick work of Alex Pereira: “If I can get ten seconds on the ground, I’ll f*king kill that motherf**ker”
Luke Rockhold believes he’d be a problem for former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira.
Alex Pereira quickly burst onto the MMA scene with impressive finishes inside the Octagon. He even defeated his fierce rival Israel Adesanya to capture the 185-pound gold. “The Last Stylebender” got his revenge, knocking Alex Pereira out cold in their rematch. Pereira has decided to move up to the light heavyweight division. He’ll be taking on former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.
There are some fighters who have expressed confidence in defeating Pereira, but perhaps a surprising name is Luke Rockhold. The 38-year-old has lost his last four combat sports outings. In three of those defeats, Rockhold was finished.
Still, Luke Rockhold thinks he can hang with top-ranked UFC fighters. Rockhold recently served as a guest sensei for Karate Combat 40. Footage posted online by Dylan Rush shows the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight titleholder discussing how a bout with Alex Pereira would go.
Luke Rockhold States He’d “Kill” Alex Pereira On The Ground
Luke Rockhold: “Any day with Pereira.
Give me 10 seconds on the ground. I’ll f***ing kill that motherf***er. – Former UFC Middleweight Champion @LukeRockhold on a potential matchup with @AlexPereiraUFC – full story coming to @Cagesidepress 📝 pic.twitter.com/srvaePTOJ5
— Dylan Rush (@rushmma11) June 24, 2023
“Any day with Pereira,” Rockhold said. “If I can get 10 seconds on the ground I’ll f*cking kill that motherf*cker.”
Luke Rockhold hasn’t won a bout since 2017. That victory came against David Branch, who hasn’t competed in a pro MMA bout since 2019.
What truly happens with Rockhold next remains to be seen. He was last in action against Mike Perry under the BKFC banner. Rockhold had enough of “Platinum’s” fists, as he suffered a jaw injury in the fight and some missing teeth. Perry won the bout via second-round TKO.
After the loss to Perry, Luke Rockhold did say that he plans to keep fighting. He did, however, rule out a return to bare knuckle boxing.
