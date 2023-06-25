Luke Rockhold confident he would make quick work of Alex Pereira: “If I can get ten seconds on the ground, I’ll f*king kill that motherf**ker”

Luke Rockhold believes he’d be a problem for former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira quickly burst onto the MMA scene with impressive finishes inside the Octagon. He even defeated his fierce rival Israel Adesanya to capture the 185-pound gold. “The Last Stylebender” got his revenge, knocking Alex Pereira out cold in their rematch. Pereira has decided to move up to the light heavyweight division. He’ll be taking on former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

There are some fighters who have expressed confidence in defeating Pereira, but perhaps a surprising name is Luke Rockhold. The 38-year-old has lost his last four combat sports outings. In three of those defeats, Rockhold was finished.

Still, Luke Rockhold thinks he can hang with top-ranked UFC fighters. Rockhold recently served as a guest sensei for Karate Combat 40. Footage posted online by Dylan Rush shows the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight titleholder discussing how a bout with Alex Pereira would go.

