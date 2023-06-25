Raush Manfio’s manager slams PFL over regular season suspension: “Just a bad look”
Raush Manfio’s manager is none too pleased with the PFL’s decision to suspend his fighter and Natan Schulte from the 2023 regular season.
Much has been made over the recent PFL 6 bout between Raush Manfio and Natan Schulte. The two went one-on-one during the preliminary portion of the card. Fight fans got very little action with this one, and it was quite clear that both men hesitated. As it turns out, Raush Manfio and Natan Schulte have a close friendship. Schulte also happens to be the godfather of Manfio’s daughter.
Raush Manfio’s Manager Responds To PFL Suspension
Due to the circumstances and low activity, the PFL has suspended both Raush Manfio and Natan Schulte for the remainder of the regular season. This has drawn the ire of SuckerPunch Entertainment’s Brian Butler. Butler represents Raush Manfio and he issued the following statement to MMAJunkie.com:
“To make a subjective decision like this from a promotion that stakes its claim in fighter advocacy is just a bad look, in my opinion,” Butler said. “Judges make bad calls all the time with less repercussion. Raush and Natan are best friends and have been exclusive training partners for each other for years. Natan is the godfather of Raush’s daughter. To say they know each others styles, tricks and techniques inside and out is a gross understatement.
“Situations like bad style matchups and lackluster fights happen in this sport all the time, but the unique thing about the PFL and the ‘tournament/point format’ is that it would sort itself out on its own in the end. Our client got half his pay and zero points to move forward in the tournament… This is distasteful and unnecessary.”
Time will tell what Natan Schulte’s team has to say.
