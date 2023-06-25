Raush Manfio’s manager slams PFL over regular season suspension: “Just a bad look”

Raush Manfio’s Manager Responds To PFL Suspension

Due to the circumstances and low activity, the PFL has suspended both Raush Manfio and Natan Schulte for the remainder of the regular season. This has drawn the ire of SuckerPunch Entertainment’s Brian Butler. Butler represents Raush Manfio and he issued the following statement to MMAJunkie.com:

“To make a subjective decision like this from a promotion that stakes its claim in fighter advocacy is just a bad look, in my opinion,” Butler said. “Judges make bad calls all the time with less repercussion. Raush and Natan are best friends and have been exclusive training partners for each other for years. Natan is the godfather of Raush’s daughter. To say they know each others styles, tricks and techniques inside and out is a gross understatement.

“Situations like bad style matchups and lackluster fights happen in this sport all the time, but the unique thing about the PFL and the ‘tournament/point format’ is that it would sort itself out on its own in the end. Our client got half his pay and zero points to move forward in the tournament… This is distasteful and unnecessary.”

Time will tell what Natan Schulte’s team has to say.