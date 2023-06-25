Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio receive suspensions from PFL for substandard performance in Atlanta

PFL Suspends Two Fighters From Regular Season

As a result, the PFL has booted both men from the regular season. Here is a statement from the promotion:

“Last Night Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio did not meet the standards which all PFL fighters agree to uphold in competition.

All fighters in their PFL Fight Agreements agree to use their “best efforts … skills and abilities as a professional athlete to compete … and defeat any opponent.”

It was very clear that Natan and Raush did not meet that contractual standard in yesterday’s bout.

PFL immediately suspended both fighters from the season and deemed the fight to have 0 points for purposes of League standings.

PFL takes this action in recognition of its responsibility to all PFL fighters and all PFL fans.

Here are the updated Lightweight Semifinal Matchups:

#1 Clay Collard vs. #4 Shane Burgos

#2 Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. #3 Bruno Miranda.”

It’ll be interesting to see when Natan Shulte and Raush Manfio will address the situation. For now, they will find themselves out of a chance to snag a massive payday for the 2023 regular season.