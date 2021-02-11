Lucasfilm parts ways with ‘The Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano following “abhorrent” social media posts

Gina Carano has been dropped by Lucasfilm and ‘The Mandalorian’ after sharing “abhorrent” and “unacceptable” posts on social media.

Carano (7-1 MMA), a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts, had a key roll in Disney’s hit series ‘The Mandalorian’. However, due to some controversial posts, she is no longer employed by Lucasfilm.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement (via Variety.com). “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano initially ran into problems during the recent US Election for some controversial posts regarding democracy and Covid-19.

Most recently the fighter turned actress took to Instagram where she shared a post comparing contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.” Gina Carana shared, which was a post that originated on a different Instagram account.

In a separate post, Carano added that “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself”.

Those posts had the hashtag #FireGinaCarano once again trending on Twitter and this time Lucasfilm decided to take action.

It is not clear what, if any, plans Lucasfilm has for Carano’s now previous character in Cara Dune. Rumors had previously swirled that Dune would be featured in the upcoming “Rangers of the New Republic” series, but nothing has been made official as of this time.

Are you surprised that Lucasfilm decided to parts ways with Gina Carano?