Kamaru Usman says both he and Gilbert Burns know who will win at UFC 258 based on past training

Kamaru Usman is set to fight his former training partner and friend, Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258.

In the lead-up to the fight, the main storyline has been that Usman and Burns have trained together for years. The Brazilian claims they’ve had over 200 rounds of sparring and many believe one of them got the better of the other so they know who will win on Saturday night.

According to Kamaru Usman, that appears to be the case as he says both he and Burns know who will win the belt on Saturday.

“Yes, of course, it goes away because we haven’t really trained a lot together in the last couple of years. I think it does go away because he will try hard and I’m going to go in there and give the effort I always give,” Usman said at UFC 258 media day. “I know DC said earlier this week or maybe last week that we both know what will take place and of course, I like the fact he has all this confidence going on, I like it. He has put the work in, in the last year and a half and has done some good work and I see that and recognize that and I commend him for that. But, we both know.”

Kamaru Usman enters the main event coming off a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. Of course, Usman was supposed to face Gilbert Burns then but Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and “Gamebred” stepped up on short notice. Before the win over Masvidal, Usman defended his belt for the first time with a TKO win over Colby Covington and dominated Tyron Woodley over five rounds to win the title.

