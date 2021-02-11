Colby Covington goes scorched-earth on Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

Colby Covington went off on Mark Cuban after the Dallas Mavericks owner removed the national anthem from playing before his team’s home games.

Covington (16-2 MMA) responded to an article shared by The New York Post where he absolutely unloaded on the uber successful American Entrepreneur.

Can’t play The National Anthem and can’t say FREE Hong Kong, but you could customize the back of your official @DallasMavs jersey ALL summer long to say: “KillCops.” @MarkCuban and the @NBA are absolute trash. https://t.co/rgwb3EjDtz — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 10, 2021

“Can’t play The National Anthem and can’t say FREE Hong Kong, but you could customize the back of your official @DallasMavs jersey ALL summer long to say: ‘KillCops’. @MarkCuban and the @NBA are absolute trash.” – Covington wrote on Twitter.

Three hours following Covington’s thrashing of Cuban and the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks PR released a statement saying that the National Anthem would play prior to tonight’s game.

The national anthem will play prior to tonight’s game and Mark Cuban has released the following statement. pic.twitter.com/rEAD9jXbSw — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 10, 2021

That is not to suggest that the post from Colby Covington had anything to do with the Dallas Mavericks deciding to do a 180. But clearly the franchise and Cuban received enough backlash to change their course of action.

This is not the first time that Covington has targeted a member of the National Basketball Association. ‘Chaos’ has previously attacked LeBron James on multiple occasions, suggesting that he would “smash” the NBA’s top player in a fight.

While a bout with ‘King James’ remains unlikely, Covington is rumored for a potential collision with his former friend and training partner Jorge Masvidal. While nothing has been made official at this time, UFC President Dana White has confirmed the promotions plan is to book ‘Chaos’ against ‘Gamebred’ next.

Colby Covington was most recently seen in action this past September, where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The former interim welterweight title holder, Covington, has won eight of his past nine fights overall. His lone loss in that time came to reigning UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

What do you think of Colby Covington unloading on Mark Cuban and the NBA over not playing the American National Anthem before games? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!