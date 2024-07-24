VIDEO | Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad stare each other down during awkward elevator encounter

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ran into each other in a closed space just days before UFC 304.

Edwards and Muhammad headline UFC 304 this Saturday in Manchester. The two top welterweights will clash in a rematch of the 2021 fight that ended abruptly due to an accidental eye poke.

Tensions between Edwards and Muhammad have ramped up in recent months ahead of their UFC welterweight title fight. Muhammad has repeatedly mocked Edwards on social media, and the titleholder has returned the favor in downplaying Muhammad’s credentials.

During UFC 304 media day festivities this week, Muhammad and Edwards’s teams shared an elevator ride in Manchester. The two headliners stared each other down, as seen in the latest episode of UFC 304: Embedded.