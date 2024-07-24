Belal Muhammad plans to “torture” Leon Edwards for 25 minutes at UFC 304: “I want him to realize how much better I am”

By Cole Shelton - July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad says he’d rather beat Leon Edwards for 25 minutes at UFC 304 than finish him as he wants to prove how much better he is.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad and Edwards are set to headline UFC 304 in Manchester, England, for the welterweight title in an intriguing matchup. Going into the fight, Muhammad is the underdog, but he has full confidence he will be able to dominate Edwards, and vows to torture him for 25 minutes.

“I want to torture him. I want him to realize how much better I am than him. When you go out there and get a finish, people are like, ‘Oh, you got lucky, you did this. It happened because of that.’ If I go out there and dominate him and beat him in all aspects of MMA – wrestling, grappling, striking, jiu-jitsu, get him to the point of making him want to quit. That is what I want, I want to torture him. I want him to the point of looking at his coaches and his coaches have nothing to say and they walk away because they’re embarrassed. That is what I want him to feel like on Saturday night,” Muhammad said at UFC 304 media day.

If Belal Muhammad does dominate Leon Edwards for 25 minutes as he says, it would be a statement-making performance to become the champion. It also would likely end any talk of having an immediate rematch, especially if he is to dominate in the fashion he suggests.

Muhammad also wants to punish Edwards and his team for disregarding his winning streak.

“That’s what’s pushing me to hate the guy. That’s what’s making me excited to make him bleed, make him break,” Muhammad added.

Belal Muhammad is 23-3 and one NC as a pro and is riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak and is coming off a lopsided win over Gilbert Burns.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

