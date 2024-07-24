Belal Muhammad shares his list of the top five welterweights in the UFC: “I would put Leon (at) four”

Belal Muhammad is sharing his list of the top five welterweights in the UFC.

UFC 304 is taking place this coming Saturday, July 27th at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Headlining the event is a welterweight fight between current champion Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) and contender Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA).

It will be the second meeting of the two fighters, as they originally fought in March of 2021, but that fight ended in a no-contest ruling due to an accidental eye poke.

Leading up to UFC 304, during a recent interview with Kaz Crossley for ‘Title Sports Network’, Belal Muhammad ranked the top five fighters in the welterweight division saying (h/t MMANews):

“I would be one. Then I would put Kamaru (Usman) two, Shavkat (Rakhmonov) three. I would put Leon four. And then number five, I would put Jack Della (Maddalena).”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) currently competes in the middleweight division.

The undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA) is sporting 6 consecutive victories since joining the UFC in 2020.

Jack Della Maddalena (17-2 MMA) made his UFC debut in January of 2022 and has 7 victories with the promotion.

So, there it is, ‘Remember the Name’ is ranking himself at number 1, with ‘Rocky’ sitting at number 4.

Continuing, Belal Muhammad reinforced he’ll be taking the belt away from Leon Edwards this weekend:

“Man, you’re gonna lose the last couple fans you have left once I take the belt away from you. sorry bro. … I don’t like Leon. My other opponents, I didn’t wanna fake it (trash talk) with like, a ‘Wonderboy’ or a Maia. … It’s easier to bully him (Edwards).”

Fraught with confidence, Muhammad is aiming to become the greatest welterweight of all time.

Will you be watching Edwards vs. Muhammad II? Do you believe Muhammad can dethrone Edwards this Saturday night?

