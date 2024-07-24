Official: Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov added to ONE 168

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2024

ONE Championship’s much-awaited return to the U.S. plays host to an intriguing strawweight MMA matchup on its supporting card. 

Hiroba Minowa

The additional three-round duel pits #4-ranked contender Hiroba Minowa against Sanzhar Zakirov at ONE 168: Denver. The event takes place at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena on September 6.

For Minowa, this encounter represents a critical opportunity to reassert himself following a challenging period.

Since his ONE Championship debut in 2020, he has consistently competed against the upper echelon of the division. His opponents have consistently been top-five contenders, including two former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champions.

Despite this high level of competition, the Japanese man has faced a challenging period, marked by a trio of decision losses to the likes of Jarred Brooks, Bokang Masunyane, and Gustavo Balart.

The 24-year-old’s resilience, however, was evident in his recent victory over Jeremy Miado. His performance in that bout demonstrated his ability to rebound and remain competitive at the highest levels.

As he aims to build a winning streak, Minowa’s next challenge comes in the form of Zakirov.

Sanzhar Zakirov targets big win over Hiroba Minowa 

Meanwhile, Sanzhar Zakirov is a rising star hailing from Uzbekistan. He boasts an impressive 10-0 record, with nine of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

At just 21 years old, “Tornado” has already made a significant impact under the ONE Friday Fights banner. There, he amassed three consecutive victories to earn a $100,000 contract with the promotion.

Zakirov’s well-rounded skill set presents a challenging puzzle for Hiroba Minowa, particularly given the Uzbek fighter’s ability to pose problems in all areas of the game.

With his momentum and confidence riding high, Zakirov will be eager to seize this chance to elevate his career to new heights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Petchtanong Petchfergus

Two fighters shake up ONE Championship rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 25, 2024
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang to run it back with Jacob Smith for Muay Thai gold at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 24, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon lures a familiar foe when he defends the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks ready to move on from controversial loss: “I’m humbled by the experience”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

Jarred Brooks enters his next assignment with an unrelenting drive to win at all costs.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane steps up to face Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

One of the latest success stories emerging from the ONE Friday Fights series is primed for a significant leap. 

Amy Pirnie
ONE Championship

Amy Pirnie promises to bring “more fire” to ONE Fight Night 24

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024

Amy Pirnie is determined to take her professional career to the next level. 

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu steps in to face Carlo Bumina-ang

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 23, 2024
Mayssa Bastos
ONE Championship

Mayssa Bastos aims to finish Danielle Kelly: "The fight will end in submission"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2024

Mayssa Bastos is gearing up for what could be the defining moment of her career.

Gustavo Balart
ONE Championship

Gustavo Balart prepared to go for broke to win world title: “This is my dream”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2024

As the anticipation builds for ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, Gustavo Balart stands on the precipice of a career-defining moment.

Maurice Abevi
ONE Championship

Maurice Abevi looks to spoil Samat Mamedov's debut at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2024

Maurice Abevi is poised to play the welcoming committee role for Samat Mamedov as the latter makes his ONE Championship debut. 

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

“He’s a boss baby” – Jarred Brooks taunts upcoming foe Gustavo Balart 

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Jarred Brooks guarantees that Gustavo Balart won’t see what’s coming for him when they clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 