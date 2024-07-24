Official: Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov added to ONE 168
ONE Championship’s much-awaited return to the U.S. plays host to an intriguing strawweight MMA matchup on its supporting card.
The additional three-round duel pits #4-ranked contender Hiroba Minowa against Sanzhar Zakirov at ONE 168: Denver. The event takes place at the 21,000-seat Ball Arena on September 6.
For Minowa, this encounter represents a critical opportunity to reassert himself following a challenging period.
Since his ONE Championship debut in 2020, he has consistently competed against the upper echelon of the division. His opponents have consistently been top-five contenders, including two former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champions.
Despite this high level of competition, the Japanese man has faced a challenging period, marked by a trio of decision losses to the likes of Jarred Brooks, Bokang Masunyane, and Gustavo Balart.
The 24-year-old’s resilience, however, was evident in his recent victory over Jeremy Miado. His performance in that bout demonstrated his ability to rebound and remain competitive at the highest levels.
As he aims to build a winning streak, Minowa’s next challenge comes in the form of Zakirov.
Sanzhar Zakirov targets big win over Hiroba Minowa
Meanwhile, Sanzhar Zakirov is a rising star hailing from Uzbekistan. He boasts an impressive 10-0 record, with nine of those victories coming by way of stoppage.
At just 21 years old, “Tornado” has already made a significant impact under the ONE Friday Fights banner. There, he amassed three consecutive victories to earn a $100,000 contract with the promotion.
Zakirov’s well-rounded skill set presents a challenging puzzle for Hiroba Minowa, particularly given the Uzbek fighter’s ability to pose problems in all areas of the game.
With his momentum and confidence riding high, Zakirov will be eager to seize this chance to elevate his career to new heights.
