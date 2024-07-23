Nabil Anane steps up to face Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 24
One of the latest success stories emerging from the ONE Friday Fights series is primed for a significant leap.
Nabil Anane makes his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.
There, he squares off against #3-ranked contender and former World Title challenger Felipe Lobo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.
This match marks a pivotal moment in Anane’s career as he transitions from the high-stakes environment of ONE Friday Fights to the global stage’s spotlight.
Anane has been on a tear since bowing to ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a June 2023 Muay Thai bout.
But rather than letting this defeat define him, he bounced back with a vengeance, racking up three consecutive victories.
The 6-foot-3 Thai’s streak began with a second-round knockout of Nakrob Fairtex. He followed that up by a convincing unanimous decision win over Muangthai PK Saenchai.
Earlier this month, Anane realized his dream of earning a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship. This came after he demolished Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in the second round.
Now he’s ready for a step-up in competition. The 20-year-old phenom takes on Lobo, who was originally penciled to battle Ferrari Fairtex on the card.
Felipe Lobo begins road to redemption opposite Nabil Anane
Felipe Lobo, on the other hand, is eager to regain his momentum after a TKO setback to two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for the divisional crown this past February.
Before his encounter with Haggerty, the Brazilian had been on a roll, with three spectacular wins out of four outings.
At ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, Lobo stakes his spot in the rankings against Nabil Anane for a chance at redemption.
