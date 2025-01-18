Islam Makhachev opens as massive betting favorite against Renato Moicano at UFC 311

By Cole Shelton - January 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has opened up as a massive betting favorite ahead of his UFC 311 title defense against Renato Moicano.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev was supposed to headline the card against Arman Tsarukyan, but on Friday, the challenger was forced out of the bout and Moicano stepped in. Now, ahead of the fight, oddsmakers released odds for the bout which has Makhachev as a sizeable favorite.

UFC 311 Odds:

Islam Makhachev -600
Renato Moicano +440

However, after the odds were released, money immediately came in on Makhachev as he’s now a -800 favorite while Moicano is a +550 underdog.

At -800, you would need to bet $800 to win $100 if you think Islam Makhachev can beat Renato Moicano. If you like Moicano, a $100 bet would net you $550 in profit if the Brazilian can pull off the upset.

Islam Makhachev (26-1) is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his belt for the third time. The UFC’s lightweight champion is currently riding a 14-fight winning streak and has notable wins over Alexander Volkanovski, twice, Charles Oliveira, Dan Hooker, Tsarukyan, and Bobby Green among others.

Renato Moicano (20-5-1) was set to fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 311 but will now step up to face Makhachev. Moicano is riding a four-fight winning streak and is coming off a TKO win over Benoit Saint-Denis. Also on the winning streak, he beat Jalin Turner by TKO, Drew Dober by decision, and Brad Riddell by submission.

UFC 311 Fight Card

Following Renato Moicano now fighting Islam Makhachev on Saturday, the UFC 311 fight card is as follows:

  • Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano – lightweight title fight
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill
  • Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac
  • Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder
  • Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos
  • Zach Reese vs Azamat Bekoev
  • Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana
  • Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira
  • Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez
  • Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov
  • Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpeneter

