Popular UFC welterweight compares Belal Muhammad to Colby Covington in latest rant

Usman Compares Belal’s Trash Talk to Covington

During a recent episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman shared his belief that Belal Muhammad might be taking a page out of Colby Covington’s playbook in terms of trash talk (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I don’t think that’s very Muslim-esque,” Usman said. “We don’t care about that. It is what it is. This is a guy who really is, for as much as you say you don’t like Covington for what Covington did to get to the top of the division and how he talks to people, you’re not far from it right now.

“And I think a lot of fans see that, and a lot of fans understand that as well, but it is what it is. At least these two guys are going to be able to step in there and actually settle it, so I’m excited for that.”

Usman and Muhammad have been beefing ever since an unaired edition of the podcast went awry. Henry Cejudo vouches that things got physical between “The Nigerian Nightmare” and Muhammad during the show. Usman has said he’ll consider releasing the video when the time is right.