Popular UFC welterweight compares Belal Muhammad to Colby Covington in latest rant
A former UFC champion believes Belal Muhammad’s trash talk isn’t too far off from Colby Covington’s style.
Muhammad hasn’t been afraid to hold his tongue. The reigning UFC Welterweight Champion has traded barbs with the likes of Conor McGregor, UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis, Leon Edwards, and his UFC 315 opponent Jack Della Maddalena. Recently, a false rumor spread claiming that Maddalena needed to raise money to fly his coaches to Montreal for the title fight against Muhammad.
When the rumor was still circulating, Muhammad claimed he considered donating before JDM vowed to save the welterweight division. Muhammad responded by saying Maddalena and his team can fly on Spirit Airlines.
Usman Compares Belal’s Trash Talk to Covington
During a recent episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman shared his belief that Belal Muhammad might be taking a page out of Colby Covington’s playbook in terms of trash talk (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I don’t think that’s very Muslim-esque,” Usman said. “We don’t care about that. It is what it is. This is a guy who really is, for as much as you say you don’t like Covington for what Covington did to get to the top of the division and how he talks to people, you’re not far from it right now.
“And I think a lot of fans see that, and a lot of fans understand that as well, but it is what it is. At least these two guys are going to be able to step in there and actually settle it, so I’m excited for that.”
Usman and Muhammad have been beefing ever since an unaired edition of the podcast went awry. Henry Cejudo vouches that things got physical between “The Nigerian Nightmare” and Muhammad during the show. Usman has said he’ll consider releasing the video when the time is right.
