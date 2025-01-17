Belal Muhammad reveals ideal timeline for Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

UFC champion Belal Muhammad has revealed his ideal timeline for his anticipated title fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Right now, Belal Muhammad is on top of the world as the UFC welterweight champion. He captured the belt from Leon Edwards and ever since then, he’s been getting ready for a showdown with top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov.

It was supposed to happen at UFC 310, only for an injury to Muhammad to ruin those plans. However, after Shavkat was able to defeat Ian Machado Garry at the same event, their post-fight staredown made it clear that this was the direction the UFC wanted to go in.

In a recent interview, Muhammad spoke about when we can expect to see the fight get booked.