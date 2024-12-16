Jan Blachowicz explains why he isn’t sold on Magomed Ankalaev dethroning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Jan Blachowicz Thinks Magomed Ankalaev Needs More to Defeat Alex Pereira

Speaking to James Lynch for Home of Fight, Jan Blachowicz explained why he’s not exactly sold on Magomed Ankalaev being able to defeat Alex Pereira if the two collide in 2025 (h/t MMAJunkie).

“If Ankalaev will fight like last fight with Rakic, he’s going to lose the fight,” Blachowicz said in an interview with “Home of Fight.” “He needs to do something more. … He is a good fighter, but it’s not enough for Pereira in this kind of style. He needs to change.

“He needs to be more – he has to believe in what he’s doing. I think he doesn’t believe. He just wants to win the fight, but don’t take too much punches. He is very careful in this what he’s doing, and I think this kind of way, fighting with Pereira, will not work.”

Blachowicz and Ankalaev have shared the Octagon in the past. The two competed for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship back in late 2022. A winner was not determined, as the two fought to a split draw in an uneventful fight. Blachowicz has also fought Pereira, dropping a close split decision in their July 2023 clash.