UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results: One bout canceled after no-show, main card fighter misses weight

The UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results are in, and there has been one fight cancellation.

The main event featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy remains intact. Emmett tipped the scales at 146 pounds, while Murphy clocked in at 145.5 pounds. Co-headliners Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito also made weight for their own featherweight scrap. Sabatini weighed in at 145.5 pounds, and his opponent’s weight was 146 pounds.

While those fights will take place as planned on Saturday, one bout on the preliminary portion of the UFC Vegas 105 card has been scrapped. Davey Grant was expecting to share the Octagon with Daniel Santos for a bantamweight tilt. While Grant made weight at 135.5 pounds, Santos didn’t weigh in at all.

