UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results: One bout canceled after no-show, main card fighter misses weight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 4, 2025

The UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results are in, and there has been one fight cancellation.

UFC weigh-in scale

The main event featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy remains intact. Emmett tipped the scales at 146 pounds, while Murphy clocked in at 145.5 pounds. Co-headliners Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito also made weight for their own featherweight scrap. Sabatini weighed in at 145.5 pounds, and his opponent’s weight was 146 pounds.

While those fights will take place as planned on Saturday, one bout on the preliminary portion of the UFC Vegas 105 card has been scrapped. Davey Grant was expecting to share the Octagon with Daniel Santos for a bantamweight tilt. While Grant made weight at 135.5 pounds, Santos didn’t weigh in at all.

UFC Vegas 105 Weigh-In Results

One main card fight has also been impacted by a scale fail. Cortavious Romious failed to hit his target for a bantamweight fight against Chang Ho Lee. Romious whiffed on his attempt, clocking in at 139.5 pounds. Lee made the contracted weight at 136 pounds. Romious will be fined a portion of his fight purse.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Vegas 105 weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Josh Emmett (146) vs. Lerone Murphy (145.5)
  • Pat Sabatini (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (146)
  • Cortavious Romious (139.5)* vs. Chang Ho Lee (136)
  • Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)
  • Ode Osbourne (125.5) vs. Luis Gurule (125)
  • Torrez Finney (186) vs. Robert Valentin (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Daniel Santos**
  • Diana Belbita (125.5) vs. Dione Barbosa (126)
  • Rhys McKee (171) vs. Daniel Frunza (170.5)
  • Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs. Istela Nunes (115)
  • Victor Henry (135.5) vs. Pedro Falcao (136)
  • Martin Buday (266) vs. Uran Satybaldiev (222.5)
  • Vanessa Demopoulos (116) vs. Talita Alencar (115)

Keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage on Saturday for live coverage of UFC Vegas 105. Join us for live results and video highlights of the action.

*- Fighter missed weight

**- Fighter did not weigh in, bout is canceled

