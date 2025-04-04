The best Muay Thai strikers in the UFC, according to a living Muay Thai legend

By BJ Penn Staff - April 4, 2025

Muay Thai is a crucial component of the MMA toolkit, and there are some excellent practitioners of the art in the UFC.

Of course, the best Muay Thai fighters in the world still compete under Muay Thai rules, rather than MMA rules, and these days, the top fighters in the sport typically flock to ONE Championship. That includes England’s Liam Harrison. Harrison, who is considered one of the greatest foreigners to ever compete in Muay Thai, spent his early career competing in Thai stadiums against the best fighters in the country. However, in recent years, he has called ONE home, and is one of the bigger stars on the promotion’s roster.

Harrison is also an active social media user, and frequently opines on the sport on X and Instagram.

Earlier this week, Harrison took to social media to reminisce about the last time he tried his hand at kickboxing. While many fighters tend to jump between Muay Thai and kickboxing due to the similarities between the sports, Harrison said he prefers the former to the latter.

“The last time I fought kickboxing against Noiri,” Harrison wrote in a post that included video of his fight with new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing champ Masaaki Noiri. [It] ended with me needing plastic surgery… Safe to say I won’t ever be fighting those rules again. Fighting Muay Thai is so fun and enjoyable, wasn’t one bit of enjoyment when fighting kickboxing at all.”

The best Muay Thai strikers in the UFC, according to Liam Harrison

Harrison’s post got quite a bit of engagement from fans. One fan asked who Harrison sees as the best Muay Thai specialists in the UFC.

Harrison’s answer? The best Muay Thai striker in UFC history is Jose Aldo. The Brazilian, a former featherweight champ, still competes at bantamweight, but is certainly in the twilight of his career.

As for fighters who are still in their prime, Harrison tipped his hat to light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree.

“UFC best Muay Thai was prime Aldo,” he said. “I like Khalil’s Muay Thai now.”

Harrison has been teasing retirement lately, but recently signed on to fight Myanmar’s Soe Lin Oo when ONE returns to Denver this August.

Aldo is set to meet Aiman Zahabi at UFC 315 on May 10 in Montreal.

Rountree, finally, was set to meet Jamahal Hill in the main event of the UFC’s April 26 return to Kansas City. Unfortunately, the fight fell through due to a Hill injury. Rountree was preparing for the fight with British heavyweight Lyndon Knowles. Knowles will challenge Roman Kryklia for ONE’s heavyweight Muay Thai title on April 4 — that’s tonight!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

