Leon Edwards says timing of UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad threw him off, eyes another fight in 2024

Leon Edwards Says Timing of UFC 304 Threw Him Off

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier interviewed Leon Edwards following his title loss against Belal Muhammad. “Rocky” told Cormier that his body felt off given the timing of his fight (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m not surprised (by Belal’s performance),” Edwards told Cormier. “My body just felt tired from Round 1. All week, I’ve been feeling just tired from the timing. But congrats to Belal. He got the job done and we’ll get it back again.”

Leon doesn’t want the fight with Belal to be his last one of 2024. “Rocky” plans to be back inside the Octagon before the year is out.

“I would like to get one more this year,” Edwards said. “So whenever – November or December – I’m ready to go. One more this year. I’m ready to go.”

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that he’d rather let Edwards rest than think about an immediate title rematch. The UFC boss also said there are “other things” that are being worked on, so perhaps “Rocky’s” next fight isn’t for UFC gold.

This was Edwards’ first loss since late 2015. Edwards had gone 12-0, 1 NC since that defeat, but he now has to figure out how to get back in the win column, and how he can take back the welterweight prize.