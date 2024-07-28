Leon Edwards says timing of UFC 304 title fight against Belal Muhammad threw him off, eyes another fight in 2024

By Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Leon Edwards has lost the UFC Welterweight Championship, and admits the timing of UFC 304 threw him off.

Leon Edwards

Edwards shared the Octagon with Belal Muhammad in hopes of securing his third successful title defense. It wasn’t meant to be as Belal utilized effective grappling and pressure to dethrone “Rocky.”

In the end, Edwards claimed he felt lethargic since his fight took place in the early morning in Manchester.

RELATED: UFC CEO DANA WHITE REACTS TO BELAL MUHAMMAD DEFEATING LEON EDWARDS, RESPONDS TO THE IDEA OF AN IMMEDIATE REMATCH

Leon Edwards Says Timing of UFC 304 Threw Him Off

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier interviewed Leon Edwards following his title loss against Belal Muhammad. “Rocky” told Cormier that his body felt off given the timing of his fight (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m not surprised (by Belal’s performance),” Edwards told Cormier. “My body just felt tired from Round 1. All week, I’ve been feeling just tired from the timing. But congrats to Belal. He got the job done and we’ll get it back again.”

Leon doesn’t want the fight with Belal to be his last one of 2024. “Rocky” plans to be back inside the Octagon before the year is out.

“I would like to get one more this year,” Edwards said. “So whenever – November or December – I’m ready to go. One more this year. I’m ready to go.”

UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that he’d rather let Edwards rest than think about an immediate title rematch. The UFC boss also said there are “other things” that are being worked on, so perhaps “Rocky’s” next fight isn’t for UFC gold.

This was Edwards’ first loss since late 2015. Edwards had gone 12-0, 1 NC since that defeat, but he now has to figure out how to get back in the win column, and how he can take back the welterweight prize.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards, responds to the idea of an immediate rematch

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
Renato Moicano

Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Renato Moicano: “Comedy gold”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes the build to a fight with Renato Moicano would be an entertaining one.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

UFC CEO Dana White wants Tom Aspinall to be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “We'd be insane not to make him the backup”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White plans to have interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Dana White reacts to Muhammad Mokaev’s lackluster win over Manel Kape at UFC 304: “I think the PFL is gonna get a great undefeated guy”

Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t expect Muhammad Mokaev to stick around in his promotion.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White says he will never up the performance bonuses again following UFC 304: “I'm not doing this again, ever!”

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2024

UFC president Dana White says he won’t be increasing the performance bonus amount again following UFC 304.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Belal Muhammad following his UFC 304 title win

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2024
Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, UFC 309, UFC, Tournament
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall proposes a one-night heavyweight tournament for UFC 309

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Tom Aspinall has proposed an interesting albeit unlikely one-night heavyweight tournament for UFC 309.

Curtis Blaydes
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes issues statement following TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC 304: "I got greedy"

Jeffrey Walter - July 28, 2024

Curtis Blaydes has issued a statement following his 60-second loss to Tom Aspinall in last night’s UFC 304 co-main event.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 304 Bonus Report: Paddy Pimblett takes home $200k

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

The Octagon returned to Manchester for tonight’s UFC 304 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304, Results, UFC
Leon Edwards

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 304 event was headlined by a rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad for the promotion’s welterweight title.