Elias Mahmoudi determined to “put on a show” at ONE Fight Night 24

Elias Mahmoudi is ready to continue his quest for another ONE World Title shot.

The current #5-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender returns to the ring in a high-stakes showdown against #3-ranked Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This bout takes place live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 2.

“The Sniper” recognizes the importance of this upcoming assignment for his career aspirations.

“I didn’t choose him. He was offered to me and I accepted. I didn’t think anything special about him. He’s a good opponent like all Japanese people in general,” Mahmoudi said.

“I am really motivated for this fight against Naito, my goal is victory.”

Both men bring an impressive resume to the encounter, having faced some of the biggest names in the sport.

Mahmoudi has consistently competed against elite opponents since joining ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Naito has similarly established himself as a formidable competitor.

He understands that a decisive win over Naito could catapult him into title contention and bring him closer to his ultimate goal of becoming a ONE World Champion.

“Naito is a complete fighter with many more strong points than weak points. I don’t think I have an advantage over him or him over me. We are both experienced fighters. The more determined fighter will win,” he said.

“One thing is certain, I am coming for the double bonus, and at least one bonus. To deserve it, I must put on a show that lives up to what the public and the boss (ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong) expect of us!”