Elias Mahmoudi determined to “put on a show” at ONE Fight Night 24

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 28, 2024

Elias Mahmoudi is ready to continue his quest for another ONE World Title shot. 

Elias Mahmoudi

The current #5-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender returns to the ring in a high-stakes showdown against #3-ranked Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. This bout takes place live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 2.

“The Sniper” recognizes the importance of this upcoming assignment for his career aspirations.

“I didn’t choose him. He was offered to me and I accepted. I didn’t think anything special about him. He’s a good opponent like all Japanese people in general,” Mahmoudi said.

“I am really motivated for this fight against Naito, my goal is victory.”

Both men bring an impressive resume to the encounter, having faced some of the biggest names in the sport.

Mahmoudi has consistently competed against elite opponents since joining ONE Championship. Meanwhile, Naito has similarly established himself as a formidable competitor.

He understands that a decisive win over Naito could catapult him into title contention and bring him closer to his ultimate goal of becoming a ONE World Champion.

“Naito is a complete fighter with many more strong points than weak points. I don’t think I have an advantage over him or him over me. We are both experienced fighters. The more determined fighter will win,” he said.

“One thing is certain, I am coming for the double bonus, and at least one bonus. To deserve it, I must put on a show that lives up to what the public and the boss (ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong) expect of us!”

Elias Mahmoudi assures to be in tip-top shape

Earlier this year, Elias Mahmoudi suffered a setback when an injury forced him to withdraw from a scheduled bout against divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The opportunity to compete for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title slipped through his fingers, but Mahmoudi has refused to dwell on the disappointment.

Instead, he has taken the setback in stride, using the time to recover and refocus his efforts on the path ahead.

“Life is like this. It was not destined despite my desire to fight for this title. For the rest, I took the time to recover well. I am at 100 percent of my abilities,” he said.

