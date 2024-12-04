Rui Botelho promises to walk through Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 26 

Portuguese striking star Rui Botelho has been in ONE Championship since 2018, but in the past year, the Dinamite Team product has showcased a second coming.

The 30-year-old has tacked back-to-back wins together in recent time, and next he meets former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov this Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Previously, Botelho’s run in ONE was up and down. He’d gain momentum only to slip at the final hurdle. The Lisbon-based fighter has taken time to assess his goals, and now he’s ready to strike while the iron is hot against Di Bella.

“What I’ve seen from Di Bella against Prajanchai, when he felt the knees, his stamina fell flat. I can drain the life from him with my knees. I’ll beat him in boxing and with my kicks, too. He’s open for a lot of it. I’m so happy for this fight,” Botelho said.

“I feel very confident, and I’m happy to get an opponent of this caliber. I’m very motivated to change my life. I’ve been at the bottom before in my personal life, too, and now I’m going up – so catch me if you can.”