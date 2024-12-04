Rui Botelho promises to walk through Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 26 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2024

Portuguese striking star Rui Botelho has been in ONE Championship since 2018, but in the past year, the Dinamite Team product has showcased a second coming.  

Rui Botelho

The 30-year-old has tacked back-to-back wins together in recent time, and next he meets former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov this Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Previously, Botelho’s run in ONE was up and down. He’d gain momentum only to slip at the final hurdle. The Lisbon-based fighter has taken time to assess his goals, and now he’s ready to strike while the iron is hot against Di Bella. 

“What I’ve seen from Di Bella against Prajanchai, when he felt the knees, his stamina fell flat. I can drain the life from him with my knees. I’ll beat him in boxing and with my kicks, too. He’s open for a lot of it. I’m so happy for this fight,” Botelho said. 

“I feel very confident, and I’m happy to get an opponent of this caliber. I’m very motivated to change my life. I’ve been at the bottom before in my personal life, too, and now I’m going up – so catch me if you can.” 

Rui Botelho believes his best has yet to come   

Rui Botelho has lofty goals when it comes to the strawweight striking realm. The 30-year-old is in the best form of his ONE Championship career. And he plans to make the most of it by ending 2024 as a huge threat to the weight bracket’s kickboxing crown. 

Outstriking the likes of Thongpoon PK Saenchai in Muay Thai competition and Zhang Peimian in kickboxing action is no small feat. Despite those victories, Botelho believes this is just the start. 

“I have definitely broken out from the pack this year. People shouldn’t underestimate me. They shouldn’t take me for granted. I will surprise you,” Botelho said. 

“I’ve been turning over a new leaf, especially as I approach 30,” Botelho said. “My goals are constantly changing. I start thinking about family, about the future. I have plenty of time left, but I want to win everything and make everything count.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Christian Lee

Christian Lee honors late sister Victoria with Prodigy Training Center 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2024
Mayssa Bastos
ONE Championship

Mayssa Bastos predicts submission finish of Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2024

ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mayssa Bastos wants to double down on her position as the division’s queen. And she believes the best way to do so is to submit Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov. 

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai
ONE Championship

Kongthoranee anticipates firefight with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2024

Thai striking favorite Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has quickly become a must-see fighter in ONE Championship, and he insists his return at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov will be another prolific affair.  

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali vs. Johan Estupinan booked for ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 2, 2024

ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II continues to evolve, and a monumental Muay Thai firefight has been added to the billing. 

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly determined to reclaim grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2024

Former ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly enters the biggest bout of her career next week, and she’s determined to leave Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium as queen once again.  

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov preparing for war with Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 26

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2024
Thongpoon PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Thongpoon in do-or-die mode at ONE Fight Night 26: "My back is against the wall"   

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2024

Thongpoon PK Saenchai has always worn shades when he walks to the ring, stating that it’s because his future’s so bright. But after mixed results, the sun hasn’t been shining in his part of town, and the Thai striker is in do-or-die mode.  

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson reveals that leaving the UFC for ONE Championship was best decision ever

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024

Demetrious Johnson dominated the flyweight division, but the MMA GOAT believes he wasn’t being compensated sufficiently until he joined ONE Championship.   

Dante Leon
ONE Championship

Why Dante Leon signed with ONE Championship: "Best of the best are over there" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024

Renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Dante Leon has cemented himself as an irresistible force in the grappling world over the last few years. And now he looks to stamp his authority in ONE Championship.  

Danial Williams
ONE Championship

Danial Williams willing to risk it all for victory ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024

Three-sport ONE Championship athlete Danial Williams has never shied away from a firefight. The Aussie lives by the manta of high risk, high reward, and his clash with Thongpoon PK Saenchai next month has that written all over it. 