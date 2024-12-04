Rui Botelho promises to walk through Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 26
Portuguese striking star Rui Botelho has been in ONE Championship since 2018, but in the past year, the Dinamite Team product has showcased a second coming.
The 30-year-old has tacked back-to-back wins together in recent time, and next he meets former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov this Friday, December 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Previously, Botelho’s run in ONE was up and down. He’d gain momentum only to slip at the final hurdle. The Lisbon-based fighter has taken time to assess his goals, and now he’s ready to strike while the iron is hot against Di Bella.
“What I’ve seen from Di Bella against Prajanchai, when he felt the knees, his stamina fell flat. I can drain the life from him with my knees. I’ll beat him in boxing and with my kicks, too. He’s open for a lot of it. I’m so happy for this fight,” Botelho said.
“I feel very confident, and I’m happy to get an opponent of this caliber. I’m very motivated to change my life. I’ve been at the bottom before in my personal life, too, and now I’m going up – so catch me if you can.”
Rui Botelho believes his best has yet to come
Rui Botelho has lofty goals when it comes to the strawweight striking realm. The 30-year-old is in the best form of his ONE Championship career. And he plans to make the most of it by ending 2024 as a huge threat to the weight bracket’s kickboxing crown.
Outstriking the likes of Thongpoon PK Saenchai in Muay Thai competition and Zhang Peimian in kickboxing action is no small feat. Despite those victories, Botelho believes this is just the start.
“I have definitely broken out from the pack this year. People shouldn’t underestimate me. They shouldn’t take me for granted. I will surprise you,” Botelho said.
“I’ve been turning over a new leaf, especially as I approach 30,” Botelho said. “My goals are constantly changing. I start thinking about family, about the future. I have plenty of time left, but I want to win everything and make everything count.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship