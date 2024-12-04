Report | Gregory Rodrigues gets his first UFC main event spot against a former title challenger

By Harry Kettle - December 4, 2024

Gregory Rodrigues is set to be handed his first UFC main event assignment since arriving in the promotion.

Gregory Rodrigues

At the age of just 32, Gregory Rodrigues has already had a pretty fascinating career. He’s had big highs and big lows in mixed martial arts but through it all, he’s remained as resilient as ever. Recently, he’s been able to put together a nice run for himself, winning five of his last six – which includes claiming victory in his last three.

RELATED: Gregory Rodrigues has UFC championship aspirations following TKO finish over Brad Tavares: “I already showed I belong at the top”

Ever since his latest triumph, many have been wondering what’s next for him. He has the size and power necessary to cause some real problems for those within his division, but of course, it all comes down to who is willing to take on the challenge.

Courtesy of Alex Behunin, it appears as if we have the answer – and the answer is Jared Cannonier.

Rodrigues gets ready to battle Cannonier

In Jared Cannonier, he will be matched up against an absolute killer – and a former title challenger. Alas, Cannonier has been on a bit of a slump recently by losing his last two, but it still feels like he’s got some gas left in the tank at the elite level. For Gregory, meanwhile, this serves as an opportunity to prove that he can knock off someone who has previously competed for the gold.

In addition, he’ll get to do so in a main event slot. It’s not a position he’s been in before and with a possible five rounds to work with, we could see something pretty different from him.

Are you excited to see Gregory Rodrigues get his main event opportunity against Jared Cannonier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

