Report | Gregory Rodrigues gets his first UFC main event spot against a former title challenger

Gregory Rodrigues is set to be handed his first UFC main event assignment since arriving in the promotion.

At the age of just 32, Gregory Rodrigues has already had a pretty fascinating career. He’s had big highs and big lows in mixed martial arts but through it all, he’s remained as resilient as ever. Recently, he’s been able to put together a nice run for himself, winning five of his last six – which includes claiming victory in his last three.

Ever since his latest triumph, many have been wondering what’s next for him. He has the size and power necessary to cause some real problems for those within his division, but of course, it all comes down to who is willing to take on the challenge.

Courtesy of Alex Behunin, it appears as if we have the answer – and the answer is Jared Cannonier.