Khamzat Chimaev requests the UFC book him for upcoming fight card in Paris: “Let me smash somebody”
Khamzat Chimaev insists he wants to get back inside the Octagon imminently.
The situation with “Borz” is an interesting one. Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t had a fight since September 2022. UFC President Dana White initially claimed that there was a personal issue with the rising fighter. Khamzat Chimaev denied this claim, and said he’s ready to get back inside the Octagon.
“I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight, I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in Dubai then to Thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight? I don’t understand,” Chimaev said on his Twitter account.
Khamzat Chimaev Targets UFC Paris & Abu Dhabi
Khamzat Chimaev has now once again taken to his Twitter account to call for a showdown with someone on the Paris, France card on September 2, then take his talents back to Abu Dhabi
I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc
It’s clear that “Borz” is trying to play off his early UFC success when he nabbed two finishes within 10 days under the promotion. He also earned three finishing UFC wins in two months. Fight fans haven’t seen Khamzat Chimaev inside the Octagon for almost a year.
Chimaev and former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman have been going back and forth on social media, but the fight hasn’t materialized. Dana White has said this is due to Usman wanting a catchweight fight. White seemed more open to the idea after claiming Usman went to the UFC offices to make a case for the bout. More recently, however, White once again seemed dismissive of the fight, telling media members that the UFC has a plan for Khamzat Chimaev.
