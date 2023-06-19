Khamzat Chimaev requests the UFC book him for upcoming fight card in Paris: “Let me smash somebody”

By Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev insists he wants to get back inside the Octagon imminently.

Khamzat Chimaev

The situation with “Borz” is an interesting one. Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t had a fight since September 2022. UFC President Dana White initially claimed that there was a personal issue with the rising fighter. Khamzat Chimaev denied this claim, and said he’s ready to get back inside the Octagon.

“I have no problems with fights, if they gave me a fight, I would have fought a long time ago, I did so many training camps and not one fight, the problem is definitely not with me, prepared in Dubai then to Thailand, why do I train so much if there is no fight? I don’t understand,” Chimaev said on his Twitter account.

Khamzat Chimaev Targets UFC Paris & Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev has now once again taken to his Twitter account to call for a showdown with someone on the Paris, France card on September 2, then take his talents back to Abu Dhabi

I am ready to fight in Paris ready to fight after in Abu Dhabi let me smash somebody,” Chimaev said.

RELATED: DANA WHITE CALLS ‘BULLS**T’ ON RUMORED KAMARU USMAN VS. KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FIGHT

It’s clear that “Borz” is trying to play off his early UFC success when he nabbed two finishes within 10 days under the promotion. He also earned three finishing UFC wins in two months. Fight fans haven’t seen Khamzat Chimaev inside the Octagon for almost a year.

Chimaev and former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman have been going back and forth on social media, but the fight hasn’t materialized. Dana White has said this is due to Usman wanting a catchweight fight. White seemed more open to the idea after claiming Usman went to the UFC offices to make a case for the bout. More recently, however, White once again seemed dismissive of the fight, telling media members that the UFC has a plan for Khamzat Chimaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC, Conversation

Sean O’Malley names the opponent he would like to see Conor McGregor fight if Michael Chandler bout falls through

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023
Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

BJ Penn and his family
UFC

Photos | MMA Fighters celebrate Father’s Day on social media

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

A string of MMA fighters have taken to social media in order to celebrate Father’s Day.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya reflects on 2022 arrest in New York City airport after losing title at UFC 281

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya recalls being detained in a New York City airport.

Robert Whittaker Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker reacts to Jared Cannonier's win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Robert Whittaker has shared his initial response to Jared Cannonier’s unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75.

Khamzat Chimaev Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier has one stipulation for taking a fight with unranked Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023
UFC lightweights Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Michael Chandler following UFC Vegas 75: “If you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ”

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Michael Chandler continues to get called out by Arman Tsarukyan.

Manuel Torres, Nikolas Motta, UFC Vegas 75, UFC, Bonus
UFC Vegas 75

UFC Vegas 75 Bonus Report: Manuel Torres one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, UFC, UFC Vegas 75
Marvin Vettori

Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier, UFC, UFC Vegas 75, Results
Marvin Vettori

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 results, including the middleweight main event between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.