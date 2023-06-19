Erin Blanchfield confirms interest in vacant UFC bantamweight title fight: “I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division”

By Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield isn’t opposed to moving up in weight for a shot at gold.

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield has quickly emerged as a top contender in the 125-pound division. Back in February, Blanchfield earned a second-round submission victory over former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade. Thanks to the finish, “Cold Blooded” received her third “Performance of the Night” bonus.

In her last eight outings, Erin Blanchfield has emerged victorious. Her lone pro MMA defeat came in her fourth career fight. She dropped a split decision against Tracy Cortez back in early 2019.

RELATED: AMANDA NUNES EXPLAINS WHY SHE BELIEVES JULIANNA PENA WON’T RETURN TO UFC CHAMPION STATUS

Erin Blanchfield Targets UFC Bantamweight Gold

Blanchfield sits at the number four spot on the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings. Many feel she’s in prime position to fight for the 115-pound gold one day. Last week, Aaron Bronsteter reported that Erin Blanchfield expressed interest in fighting for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. The title is being vacated after champion Amanda Nunes announced her retirement.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Erin Blanchfield confirmed that there is intrigue in fighting for bantamweight gold.

“I think that is something that’s super interesting,” Blanchfield told MMA Fighting. “Julianna Peña is, I believe, the No. 1 contender right now, she’s the former champ, I think someone coming up from the flyweight division to fight her, I think would be super interesting.

“I think a lot of people are curious when I’m going to be fighting next. I don’t have anything lined up right now, I know she wants to fight and get her title back, but I feel like I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division and for that title, I think it would get a lot of eyes on it, and that’s something I’d definitely be interested in.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Erin Blanchfield UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev requests the UFC book him for upcoming fight card in Paris: “Let me smash somebody”

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC, Conversation
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley names the opponent he would like to see Conor McGregor fight if Michael Chandler bout falls through

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed who he would like to see Conor McGregor take on if he doesn’t battle Michael Chandler in his next outing.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

BJ Penn and his family
UFC

Photos | MMA Fighters celebrate Father’s Day on social media

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

A string of MMA fighters have taken to social media in order to celebrate Father’s Day.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya reflects on 2022 arrest in New York City airport after losing title at UFC 281

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya recalls being detained in a New York City airport.

Robert Whittaker Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori

Robert Whittaker reacts to Jared Cannonier's win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev Jared Cannonier
Khamzat Chimaev

Jared Cannonier has one stipulation for taking a fight with unranked Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Jared Cannonier has no interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev if one key stipulation isn’t in place.

UFC lightweights Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
Michael Chandler

Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Michael Chandler following UFC Vegas 75: “If you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ”

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Michael Chandler continues to get called out by Arman Tsarukyan.

Manuel Torres, Nikolas Motta, UFC Vegas 75, UFC, Bonus
UFC Vegas 75

UFC Vegas 75 Bonus Report: Manuel Torres one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier.

Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, UFC, UFC Vegas 75
Marvin Vettori

Pros react after Jared Cannonier beats down Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 75 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.