Erin Blanchfield confirms interest in vacant UFC bantamweight title fight: “I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield isn’t opposed to moving up in weight for a shot at gold.
Erin Blanchfield has quickly emerged as a top contender in the 125-pound division. Back in February, Blanchfield earned a second-round submission victory over former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade. Thanks to the finish, “Cold Blooded” received her third “Performance of the Night” bonus.
In her last eight outings, Erin Blanchfield has emerged victorious. Her lone pro MMA defeat came in her fourth career fight. She dropped a split decision against Tracy Cortez back in early 2019.
Erin Blanchfield Targets UFC Bantamweight Gold
Blanchfield sits at the number four spot on the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings. Many feel she’s in prime position to fight for the 115-pound gold one day. Last week, Aaron Bronsteter reported that Erin Blanchfield expressed interest in fighting for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. The title is being vacated after champion Amanda Nunes announced her retirement.
During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Erin Blanchfield confirmed that there is intrigue in fighting for bantamweight gold.
“I think that is something that’s super interesting,” Blanchfield told MMA Fighting. “Julianna Peña is, I believe, the No. 1 contender right now, she’s the former champ, I think someone coming up from the flyweight division to fight her, I think would be super interesting.
“I think a lot of people are curious when I’m going to be fighting next. I don’t have anything lined up right now, I know she wants to fight and get her title back, but I feel like I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division and for that title, I think it would get a lot of eyes on it, and that’s something I’d definitely be interested in.”
