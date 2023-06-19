Erin Blanchfield confirms interest in vacant UFC bantamweight title fight: “I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division”

Erin Blanchfield Targets UFC Bantamweight Gold

Blanchfield sits at the number four spot on the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings. Many feel she’s in prime position to fight for the 115-pound gold one day. Last week, Aaron Bronsteter reported that Erin Blanchfield expressed interest in fighting for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. The title is being vacated after champion Amanda Nunes announced her retirement.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Erin Blanchfield confirmed that there is intrigue in fighting for bantamweight gold.

“I think that is something that’s super interesting,” Blanchfield told MMA Fighting. “Julianna Peña is, I believe, the No. 1 contender right now, she’s the former champ, I think someone coming up from the flyweight division to fight her, I think would be super interesting.

“I think a lot of people are curious when I’m going to be fighting next. I don’t have anything lined up right now, I know she wants to fight and get her title back, but I feel like I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division and for that title, I think it would get a lot of eyes on it, and that’s something I’d definitely be interested in.”