Sean O’Malley names the opponent he would like to see Conor McGregor fight if Michael Chandler bout falls through

Sean O’Malley has revealed who he would like to see Conor McGregor take on if he doesn’t battle Michael Chandler in his next outing.

The future of Conor McGregor is uncertain. At one point, it seemed set in stone that he’d take on Michael Chandler before the end of the year in his UFC return. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t seem likely, given that he missed the deadline for re-entering the USADA testing pool in time for the promotion’s final PPV of 2023.

He’s also set to be involved in even more legal troubles. While Chandler may want to hold out in the hope of the bout still being booked, there’s a chance his impatience will grow.

Sean O’Malley, who is a big fan of McGregor’s work, has an idea of his own.

“I was thinking Charles [vs.] Islam 2,” O’Malley said. “I would be interested in that fight even though Islam knocked him out and then finished him, I would still be interested in that fight, I would love to watch Charles vs. Islam 2. But, it’s sounding like – and I read it, and it must be true. I saw it on the internet. Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor, potentially instead of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.”