Ilia Topuria sends blunt warning to Conor McGregor amid deleted social media posts
Ilia Topuria has sent a scathing warning to Conor McGregor following UFC 308.
Topuria handled business this past Saturday, just as he said he would. He lived up to his word by knocking Max Holloway out in the third round.
McGregor reacted to the bout in a deleted post on ‘X,’ still declaring himself the king of the featherweights.
Ilia Topuria Sends Bold Message to Conor McGregor
ESPN got a chance to interview Ilia Topuria following his first successful UFC featherweight title defense. The topic of McGregor’s post was brought up, and Topuria had a warning for the “Notorious” one (via MMAMania.com).
“I don’t know what to say. He’s fake,” Topuria said. “He’s a fake, he fakes the comeback every time. He insults everyone in the UFC. He’s like, ‘I don’t care about anyone, I don’t respect anyone.’”
“Bro, you’re sick. You have some problems to fix in your in your mind. You need to take some classes of respect or have to trade the people [around you] because you’re gonna end up really, really bad. When you follow this kind of value in your life, you’re gonna end up really bad.”
“So ask to God you don’t cross paths with me never ever,” Topuria concluded. “Because I’m gonna f— you up whenever I’m gonna see you.”
McGregor hasn’t been active inside the Octagon since 2021. Fans still don’t know how “Mystic Mac” would look coming off a broken leg. While he’s had plenty of time to recover, it’s unknown if he can regain the same explosiveness that helped make him a two-division champion.
We’ll keep you updated on the fighting future of Conor McGregor, as well as who is next for Ilia Topuria as more details become available.
