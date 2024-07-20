Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly training with “boxing national team” ahead of UFC comeback

By Harry Kettle - July 20, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly training with a boxing national team as he prepares for his comeback.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most exciting fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, as we also know, he’s been pretty inactive over the course of the last few years. Following on from his narrow win over Kamaru Usman, the expectation was that he’d return to action at UFC Saudi Arabia against Robert Whittaker.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev downplays rumor that visa issues have impacted his UFC career: “I could fight there when needed”

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. ‘Borz’ was forced to pull out due to an illness, which isn’t the first time something like that has happened in his career. As a result, many have been left to wonder what his future holds if he can’t consistently compete inside the Octagon.

During a recent interview, his Allstars Training Center teammate Guram Kutateladze provided an update on where he’s at right now.

Chimaev’s big comeback

“It was unfortunate but again, we have to keep positive thoughts, positive mentality. He’s feeling better now. He’s been for a few weeks in Caucasian Mountains, breathing fresh air, mountain air and training there with his team. With his brothers and team and I think boxing national team too so hopefully, as he said himself, we gonna see him in Abu Dhabi in October and I’m sure 100% that he will be ready and as always, energized.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of whether or not you like him, nobody can deny that the UFC is a more intriguing place when Khamzat is in the picture.

When do you believe we will see Khamzat Chimaev compete again? Do you expect to see him compete for a UFC world title one day? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

