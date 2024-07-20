Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly training with “boxing national team” ahead of UFC comeback

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly training with a boxing national team as he prepares for his comeback.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most exciting fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, as we also know, he’s been pretty inactive over the course of the last few years. Following on from his narrow win over Kamaru Usman, the expectation was that he’d return to action at UFC Saudi Arabia against Robert Whittaker.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. ‘Borz’ was forced to pull out due to an illness, which isn’t the first time something like that has happened in his career. As a result, many have been left to wonder what his future holds if he can’t consistently compete inside the Octagon.

During a recent interview, his Allstars Training Center teammate Guram Kutateladze provided an update on where he’s at right now.