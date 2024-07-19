Khamzat Chimaev downplays rumor that visa issues have impacted his UFC career: “I could fight there when needed”

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev wants fans to know that he can fight in America.

‘Borz’ has been out of the cage since a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman last October. The bout was labeled as a title eliminator heading into the matchup, but Khamzat Chimaev didn’t receive a title shot afterward. Instead, the middleweight contender was booked opposite Robert Whittaker for a Saudi Arabia fight night last month.

However, Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of the bout due to illness just a week before fight night. Not long after the bout cancelation, Dana White revealed that the Chechen would likely return to the cage in October in Abu Dhabi. Later, Chimaev confirmed that rumors of a fall return were completely accurate.

If Khamzat Chimaev fights in Abu Dhabi, it would continue his streak of not fighting in America. ‘Borz’ last competed in the USA in September 2022, scoring a submission win over Kevin Holland. Since then, there have been multiple reports about Chimaev’s visa status. According to several, he is unable to enter the country due to his friendship with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

Khamzat Chimaev hits back at rumor that visa status is impacting his UFC career

However, Khamzat Chimaev has to provide some pushback on that. Speaking in an interview with Aslanbek Badaev, ‘Borz’ denied the rumor that he couldn’t fight in the United States. He also confirmed that he was offered to fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 300 in April, but the bout failed to come to fruition.

“Of course [the UFC can help with any visa issue], they can.” Khamzat Chimaev stated in the interview. “They did this last time, they got me the visa when they wanted it. Everyone says I was denied a visa, so far we have not applied for a visa. I was told to wait and fight in Arab countries for now, and I’m waiting.”

He continued, “As everyone remembers, recently at UFC 300, I was offered a fight to perform in Las Vegas. The main event of the evening, [it was] against Leon Edwards. Then they could get me a visa so I could fight there when needed. When needed [I’ll get one], business is working one might say.

What do you make of these comments from Khamzat Chimaev? Who do you want to see ‘Borz’ fight in his UFC return later this year?