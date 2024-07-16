Kamaru Usman reveals plans for welterweight return, opens up on who could be next: “It’s an interesting spot”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is planning to fight at 170 pounds later this year.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is an interesting spot. Kamaru Usman hasn’t competed since a short-notice clash at middleweight with Khamzat Chimaev last October at UFC 294. Despite being outgrappled by ‘Borz’ early, the former champion made a late rally. Ultimately, Chimaev emerged with a majority-decision victory to remain undefeated.

The defeat was Kamaru Usman’s third in a row, but it wasn’t like he was losing to anyone. Prior to his defeat to Chimaev, the former champion had two straight losses to current UFC titleholder Leon Edwards. Since his defeat last October, the 37-year-old hasn’t been linked to any return opponent.

However, Kamaru Usman is far from retired. Speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast earlier this week, the former UFC champion discussed his planned return. There, Usman admitted that he’s in a very unique, and strange position. He believes that he can contend in two different weight classes, but is leaning towards welterweight for his return.

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman opens up on planned UFC return

In the interview, Kamaru Usman was asked who he could see himself facing in his UFC return. Then, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was asked if his next opponent would be one of four fighters: Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, Jack Della Maddalena, and Belal Muhammad. In response, Usman gave a resounding yes.

“Yeah, like you said, it’s an interesting spot.” Kamaru Usman stated in the interview. “It’s very different. I’ve never been in a spot like this, where it’s just getting back. Just wherever [I] want to go, it’s just getting back. For me, I made my career being a welterweight. I never thought about middleweight. Obviously, when that possibility of getting the second belt [came up] yeah, I thought about it.”

He continued, “But, besides that, welterweight just seems to be the way where I have been. Where I’m comfortable. But, for the right fight, middleweight makes sense… I know I’m at the tail end, let me finish the career the right way and then decide what else I want to do. So, I’m just getting healthy right now… Oh yes, [I’ll face one of them next].”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight next?