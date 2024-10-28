Henry Cejudo says Khamzat Chimaev is clear number one contender for UFC middleweight title: “Give him that damn title shot”

Henry Cejudo Believes in Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo is now sold on Khamzat Chimaev being next in line for a shot at Dricus du Plessis (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I was wrong about Khamzat Chimaev,” Cejudo said on Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry.

“He pretty much did the same thing that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to Conor McGregor. I mean, this guy studies Khabib, like, he really does.

“He went out there and pretty much face cranked [Whittaker]. We need to skip Sean Strickland and put Khamzat Chimaev in there [with Du Plessis].

“Give Khamzat Chimaev that damn title shot.”

Sean Strickland would obviously object. In fact, he recently took to his “X” account to roast Chimaev while telling him he’s due a title rematch with DDP.

“Understand one thing…. I am next in line….. Its been said, its been written… January/February me and @dricusduplessis are scrapping. Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months….. wait.. sorry UAE… you’re not allowed in Chechnya…But hey crypto scams while you wait.”

We’ll see what truly awaits champion Dricus du Plessis next. The UFC matchmakers will have the final say in the next title fight at 185 pounds.