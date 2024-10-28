Henry Cejudo says Khamzat Chimaev is clear number one contender for UFC middleweight title: “Give him that damn title shot”

By Fernando Quiles - October 28, 2024

Henry Cejudo is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev following his quick UFC 308 win over Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev went one-on-one with Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 308. While fans were excited for the pivotal middleweight scrap, they didn’t get much time to enjoy it. Chimaev took Whittaker down and ended up injuring “The Reaper,” who said his jaw his fine but his bottom teeth were pushed back.

Cejudo saw Chimaev’s performance and he believes there is no other contender for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND SENDS A MESSAGE TO KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FOLLOWING HIS IMPRESSIVE WIN AT UFC 308: “UNDERSTAND ONE THING, I AM NEXT IN LINE”

Henry Cejudo Believes in Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo is now sold on Khamzat Chimaev being next in line for a shot at Dricus du Plessis (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I was wrong about Khamzat Chimaev,” Cejudo said on Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry.

“He pretty much did the same thing that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to Conor McGregor. I mean, this guy studies Khabib, like, he really does.

“He went out there and pretty much face cranked [Whittaker]. We need to skip Sean Strickland and put Khamzat Chimaev in there [with Du Plessis].

“Give Khamzat Chimaev that damn title shot.”

Sean Strickland would obviously object. In fact, he recently took to his “X” account to roast Chimaev while telling him he’s due a title rematch with DDP.

“Understand one thing…. I am next in line….. Its been said, its been written… January/February me and @dricusduplessis are scrapping. Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months….. wait.. sorry UAE… you’re not allowed in Chechnya…But hey crypto scams while you wait.”

We’ll see what truly awaits champion Dricus du Plessis next. The UFC matchmakers will have the final say in the next title fight at 185 pounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

