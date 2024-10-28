Sean O’Malley makes case for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: “You can’t tell me that isn’t a fight you would want to see”

Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev? Sean O’Malley Vouches For It

Sean O’Malley recently posted a UFC 308 reaction video on his YouTube channel. In the clip, O’Malley shared his take on a matchup between Ilia Topuria and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“Ilia’s just so dangerous the whole fight,” O’Malley said. “He’s like a little f*cking Alex Pereira. Bro, you can’t tell me Islam vs. f*cking Ilia isn’t a fight you would want to see.”

UFC CEO Dana White recently shut down the idea of seeing Topuria vs. Makhachev anytime soon. The UFC boss would rather see Topuria handle business at 145 pounds.

The direction the UFC appears to be going in next is a rematch between Topuria and Volkanovski. O’Malley weighed in on that possibility.

“God, Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2? I actually wouldn’t mind seeing that with Volk having a full, like, healthy Alexander Volkanovski.”

Volkanovski has suffered back-to-back KO losses. Many fans are fearing a third one could be near, but “The Great” has never lacked confidence inside the Octagon. Time will tell if he can remind people that he’s still on an elite level. It’ll be a tall task against the surging Topuria, who remains unbeaten in his pro MMA career.

