Sean O’Malley makes case for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: “You can’t tell me that isn’t a fight you would want to see”

By Fernando Quiles - October 28, 2024

If Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is eventually booked, count Sean O’Malley in.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

The former UFC bantamweight champion was watching Topuria put his featherweight gold at stake against Max Holloway. The two collided in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. Going into the fight, Topuria vowed to be the first man to knock Max Holloway out.

“El Matador lived up to his word, scoring the third-round knockout win.

Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev? Sean O’Malley Vouches For It

Sean O’Malley recently posted a UFC 308 reaction video on his YouTube channel. In the clip, O’Malley shared his take on a matchup between Ilia Topuria and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“Ilia’s just so dangerous the whole fight,” O’Malley said. “He’s like a little f*cking Alex Pereira. Bro, you can’t tell me Islam vs. f*cking Ilia isn’t a fight you would want to see.”

UFC CEO Dana White recently shut down the idea of seeing Topuria vs. Makhachev anytime soon. The UFC boss would rather see Topuria handle business at 145 pounds.

The direction the UFC appears to be going in next is a rematch between Topuria and Volkanovski. O’Malley weighed in on that possibility.

“God, Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2? I actually wouldn’t mind seeing that with Volk having a full, like, healthy Alexander Volkanovski.”

Volkanovski has suffered back-to-back KO losses. Many fans are fearing a third one could be near, but “The Great” has never lacked confidence inside the Octagon. Time will tell if he can remind people that he’s still on an elite level. It’ll be a tall task against the surging Topuria, who remains unbeaten in his pro MMA career.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev Sean O'Malley UFC

