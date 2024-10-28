Magomed Ankalaev sends clear message to Alex Pereira following UFC 308: “Stop running away from me”

Magomed Ankalaev Sends Clear Message to Alex Pereira

Chatting with media members following UFC 308, Magomed Ankalaev said he believes Alex Pereira is doing all he can to dodge him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Let’s do it: Alex, stop running away from me. … I have heard that he wants to fight during Ramadan. We are not fighting in Ramadan. Otherwise, after Ramadan or before Ramadan, if he says yes, we will fight him.”

Ankalaev went as far as to say the UFC is keeping “Poatan” away from him.

“I think he’s being protected,” Ankalaev said. “I’m not sure why the UFC is doing it. I think they’re protecting him. We know that he’s an exciting fighter. We know that he fights in the standup. He’s a great striker. So I think that they’re just saving him, protecting him.”

Some have questioned if Ankalaev’s performance against Rakic hindered his chances of challenging Pereira next. Others, feel Ankalaev has been long overdue a second chance at the gold and should be awarded the shot.

Pereira has said that he isn’t being protected by UFC, rather the promotion doesn’t like Ankalev’s fights because he is “boring.”

Having not lost a fight since 2018, it’s hard to argue against Ankalaev challenging “Poatan.” Whether or not the UFC brass agrees remains to be seen, but we’ll keep you updated in the coming weeks and months.