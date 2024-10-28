Magomed Ankalaev sends clear message to Alex Pereira following UFC 308: “Stop running away from me”

By Fernando Quiles - October 28, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev is convinced that Alex Pereira is avoiding him.

Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev shared the Octagon with Aleksandar Rakic on the main card of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. It was a pivotal fight for Ankalaev, who was told he’d need an impressive win to secure another light heavyweight title bout.

Ankalaev won via unanimous decision, although the debate on whether or not he should fight Pereira next rages on.

RELATED: UFC 308 RESULTS: MAGOMED ANKALAEV DEFEATS ALEKSANDAR RAKIC

Magomed Ankalaev Sends Clear Message to Alex Pereira

Chatting with media members following UFC 308, Magomed Ankalaev said he believes Alex Pereira is doing all he can to dodge him (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Let’s do it: Alex, stop running away from me. … I have heard that he wants to fight during Ramadan. We are not fighting in Ramadan. Otherwise, after Ramadan or before Ramadan, if he says yes, we will fight him.”

Ankalaev went as far as to say the UFC is keeping “Poatan” away from him.

“I think he’s being protected,” Ankalaev said. “I’m not sure why the UFC is doing it. I think they’re protecting him. We know that he’s an exciting fighter. We know that he fights in the standup. He’s a great striker. So I think that they’re just saving him, protecting him.”

Some have questioned if Ankalaev’s performance against Rakic hindered his chances of challenging Pereira next. Others, feel Ankalaev has been long overdue a second chance at the gold and should be awarded the shot.

Pereira has said that he isn’t being protected by UFC, rather the promotion doesn’t like Ankalev’s fights because he is “boring.”

Having not lost a fight since 2018, it’s hard to argue against Ankalaev challenging “Poatan.” Whether or not the UFC brass agrees remains to be seen, but we’ll keep you updated in the coming weeks and months.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Geoff Neal, UFC 308, Results, Rafael dos Anjos, UFC

Rafael dos Anjos releases statement after suffering knee injury at UFC 308: “I’m not done yet, I’ll be back soon”

Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024
Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland sends a message to Khamzat Chimaev following his impressive win at UFC 308: “Understand one thing, I am next in line”

Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

Sean Strickland has sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev regarding who the real number one contender is at middleweight.

Israel Adesanya
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Israel Adesanya responds to UFC 308 callout from Shara Magomedov: “Keep my name out your f**king mouth”

Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has responded to being called out by Shara Magomedov at UFC 308 this past weekend.

Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett remains confident he could beat “hand sanitizer boy” Ilia Topuria after watching UFC 308: “I still think I beat him”

Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett still believes he could beat Ilia Topuria, even after watching his triumphant win at UFC 308.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway issues statement following KO loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “We on our way to a new destination”

Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

Max Holloway has issued a statement following his dramatic knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria sends blunt warning to Conor McGregor amid deleted social media posts

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev recalls when he knew Robert Whittaker was injured at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed whether he knew he injured Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor reacts to Ilia Topuria's UFC 308 KO win over Max Holloway

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Conor McGregor has reacted to Ilia Topuria’s knockout victory over Max Holloway.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier reveals hilarious chat with Ilia Topuria following UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier has shared what he told Ilia Topuria following their UFC 308 post-fight interview.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria declares himself the new BMF champion

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared himself the new BMF king after defeating Max Holloway.