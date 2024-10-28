Sean Strickland sends a message to Khamzat Chimaev following his impressive win at UFC 308: “Understand one thing, I am next in line”
Sean Strickland has sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev regarding who the real number one contender is at middleweight.
Last Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev scored the most impressive win of his career. He defeated Robert Whittaker in stunning fashion, submitting him with an absolutely brutal face crank. In the immediate aftermath of the result, many were declaring that he is the natural number one contender for the UFC middleweight championship.
Alas, Sean Strickland would have something to say about that. The UFC has been heavily teasing the idea of him getting a rematch against current champion Dricus du Plessis, and it appeared to be the direction they were heading in for quite some time.
Now, Strickland has issued a warning to Chimaev as the masses continue to speculate over what’s next.
Understand one thing…. I am next in line….. Its been said, its been written… January/February me and @dricusduplessis are scrapping
Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months….. wait.. sorry UAE… you're not allowed in Chechnya…But hey crypto scams while you wait
— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 26, 2024
Strickland sends a message to Chimaev
“Understand one thing…. I am next in line….. Its been said, its been written… January/February me and
@dricusduplessis are scrapping. Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months….. wait.. sorry UAE… you’re not allowed in Chechnya…But hey crypto scams while you wait.”
Sean Strickland has certainly proven himself as a worthy contender for the belt, especially given that he’s a former champion himself. In equal measure, Khamzat Chimaev is one of the biggest stars in the sport – and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Either way, it looks like we’re set for a really fascinating period in the middleweight division.
What direction do you believe the Ultimate Fighting Championship is going to go in? Who would you personally prefer to see get the shot at Dricus du Plessis – Sean Strickland or Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
