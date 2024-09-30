Kamaru Usman explains why he’s picking Khalil Rountree to upset Alex Pereira at UFC 307

By Cole Shelton - September 30, 2024

Kamaru Usman is expecting Khalil Rountree to shock the world and beat Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Kamaru Usman and Khalil Rountree

Rountree is set to challenge Pereira for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday. It’s a fight that caught many by surprise and Pereira enters the bout as a sizeable betting favorite.

Despite the odds, Kamaru Usman believes Khalil Rountree is a dangerous striker and will be able to defeat Alex Pereira on Saturday at UFC 307.

“I’m going to shock everybody here, I think you are wrong why you are saying that everyone stands and strikes with him and they lose? I think that Khalil Rountree shocks the world, shocks the world. Crazy things happen in Utah and look at our champions right now. I think Khalil Rountree is extremely explosive, and extremely powerful. His Muay Thai is incredible and when he’s launching them (shots), he’s going to find your face. The problem is his pacing,” Kamaru Usman said on his Pound-4-Pound podcast.

“When Khalil lets go, he lets everything go. so how is he going to do in rounds three, four and five if the fight somehow gets there. That’s my only concern. But in those first two rounds, I’m telling you right now that Khalil Rountree is as dangerous as anyone who Alex Pereira has fought, I’m telling you right now,” Usman added.

If Khalil Rountree does upset Alex Pereira it would be one of the biggest upsets of the year. But, Usman thinks the title challenger has a much better chance to win than the oddsmakers are suggesting.

To earn the title shot at UFC 307, Rountree is coming off a KO win over Anthony Smith. He’s on a five-fight winning streak. Before the win over Smith, he beat Chris Daukaus by TKO. He has notable wins over Dustin Jacoby, Eryk Anders, and Paul Craig among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

