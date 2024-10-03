PFL reveals full fight card and price for ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view event

PFL has revealed the full fight card ahead of their blockbuster Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Later this month on October 19, the PFL heads to Saudi Arabia for probably the biggest event in the company’s history. They will showcase a range of blockbuster fights from top to bottom, with the kind of card that can go head to head with a lot of the UFC’s offerings this year.

In the main event of the evening, we will finally see the return of Francis Ngannou to the world of mixed martial arts. He will attempt to claim the heavyweight title when he battles Renan Ferreira – one of the few men in this sport who can match him for size.

Beyond that, however, there’s a whole lot else to be excited about. Courtesy of MMA Mania, let’s take a look at the full card as it stands.