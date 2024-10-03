PFL reveals full fight card and price for ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view event

By Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

PFL has revealed the full fight card ahead of their blockbuster Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou

Later this month on October 19, the PFL heads to Saudi Arabia for probably the biggest event in the company’s history. They will showcase a range of blockbuster fights from top to bottom, with the kind of card that can go head to head with a lot of the UFC’s offerings this year.

In the main event of the evening, we will finally see the return of Francis Ngannou to the world of mixed martial arts. He will attempt to claim the heavyweight title when he battles Renan Ferreira – one of the few men in this sport who can match him for size.

Beyond that, however, there’s a whole lot else to be excited about. Courtesy of MMA Mania, let’s take a look at the full card as it stands.

PFL Battle of the Giants Main Event

265 lbs.: Francis Ngannou (17-3) vs. Champion Renan Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC)

Battle of the Giants Main Card (4 p.m. ET)

145 lbs.: Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) vs. Larissa Pacheco (23-4)

185 lbs.: Champion Johnny Eblen (15-0) vs. Fabian Edwards (13-3)

145 lbs.: Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1-0, 1 NC) vs Zafar Mohsen (13-4)

155 lbs.: AJ McKee (22-1) vs. Paul Hughes (12-1)

Battle of the Giants Prelims Card (1:30 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Raufeon Stots (20-2) vs Marcos Breno (15-3)

155 lbs.: Makkasharip Zaynukov (15-4) vs Dedrek Sanders (9-4)

145 lbs.: Ibragim Ibragimov (7-0) vs Nacho Campos (5-0)

185 lbs.: Mostafa Nada (9-3) vs Ahmed Sami (11-4-0, 1 NC)

145 lbs.: Youssef Al Housani (4-1) vs Taha Bendaoud (3-0)

Even if you haven’t been a big PFL fan up to this point, it might be a good idea to tune into this one.

Which fight are you most excited to see on the PFL: Battle of the Giants card later this month? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

