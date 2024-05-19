Khalil Rountree Jr. issues statement after being forced out of UFC 303 fight with Jamahal Hill due to failed drug test
Khalil Rountree Jr. will not be facing Jamahal Hill at UFC 303, and he has issued a statement after being removed from the card.
As it turns out, Rountree was flagged for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) use. The light heavyweight says that an accidental blend from a personalized supplement company is to blame for the DHEA finding. While Rountree has been temporarily suspended, he insisted that he never took the banned substance intentionally.
It’s a major blow to the UFC 303 card, and Rountree has issued a statement.
RELATED: FORMER HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ANDREI ARLOVSKI BOOKS HIS 42ND OCTAGON APPEARANCE FOR UFC 303
Khalil Rountree Explains Failed Drug Test and UFC 303 Removal
Taking to his Instagram account, Khalil Rountree explained how he ended up ingesting the tainted supplement and the steps he took to inform key people of the situation.
“I’m gutted to deliver this news to you all, but I will not be fighting at UFC 303 due to consuming a banned substance. I did not do this intentionally and I am doing everything I can to get this situation taken care of. I was using a personalized tailored supplement service from a company that I trusted who understood my limitations in what I can and cannot take. They accidentally sent a blended supplement to me that contained banned substance called DHEA (which is prohibited at all tines under the UFC anti doping policy). Only after I consumed it was its ingredients brought to my attention.
“I immediately contacted Senior Vice President of Anti- doping compliance, Jeff Novitzky and UFC Vice President of Anti-doping compliance, Donna Marcolini upon receiving that information to inform them of this matter. I’ve provided them with all of the information to show that this was not a matter of cheating or to enhance performance. Although DHEA is non-performance-enhancing it is a banned substance therefore I am under temporary suspension. My sincerest apologies to you all and to Jamahal for this unfortunate series of events. This is a huge loss and an even bigger lesson.”
Now, we await to hear the official word from the UFC. It’ll be interesting to see who Jamahal Hill will be matched up with if Khalil Rountree remains off the UFC 303 card.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC