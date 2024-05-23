Belal Muhammad roasts Leon Edwards following footage of training video mishap
UFC contender Belal Muhammad has roasted Leon Edwards following footage of his recent training mishap.
As we now know, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 304. Their showdown will come after years of animosity between the two, dating back to that now-infamous eye poke in their first meeting.
Belal is determined to prove that he’s a better fighter than ‘Rocky’ and, in the process, is hoping to finally become a world champion. Edwards, meanwhile, is hoping to successfully defend his championship for the third time.
The stakes are high, as you can imagine – and so is the trash talk. After a video was released of Leon accidentally hitting his head on some weights in training, Muhammad couldn’t help but mock him.
😂this is your champ ..weights hit him with a 3 piece and a soda https://t.co/xQMkZtS1OB
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 23, 2024
Muhammad’s joy
“[Laughing face emoji] this is your champ… weights hit him with a 3 piece and a soda.”
Of course, we all know this means nothing in the grand scheme of their title fight. While some don’t consider it to be a particularly exciting matchup, nobody can deny the history that they’ve got between them. It’s all a case of figuring out whether or not Belal can back up all of his talk, especially when he’s on the feet with someone as dynamic as Edwards.
UFC 304, in totality, is shaping up to be one of the most exciting cards of the year thus far. With the likes of Tom Aspinall and Paddy Pimblett also being set to compete, Manchester is getting a good one.
What do you believe is going to happen when Belal Muhammad challenges Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship of the world? Is this a closer fight than most people think? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
