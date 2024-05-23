UFC contender Belal Muhammad has roasted Leon Edwards following footage of his recent training mishap.

As we now know, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 304. Their showdown will come after years of animosity between the two, dating back to that now-infamous eye poke in their first meeting.

Belal is determined to prove that he’s a better fighter than ‘Rocky’ and, in the process, is hoping to finally become a world champion. Edwards, meanwhile, is hoping to successfully defend his championship for the third time.

The stakes are high, as you can imagine – and so is the trash talk. After a video was released of Leon accidentally hitting his head on some weights in training, Muhammad couldn’t help but mock him.