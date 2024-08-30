Khalil Rountree granted clearance from NSAC to challenge Alex Pereira at UFC 307

By Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Khalil Rountree has gained clearance to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC

While Pereira vs. Rountree had already been announced for UFC 307, there was one hurdle to get past before the fight could actually materialize. Rountree self-reported DHEA ingestion through a supplement company, which would led the Nevada Athletic Commission to conclude that he took in tainted supplements. This took place prior to a planned UFC 303 bout with Jamahal Hill, which ended up being scrapped.

The next 205-pound title challenger has now been given the green light to compete on October 5th.

RELATED: KHALIL ROUNTREE REVEALS HE ISN’T PLANNING ON SHOOTING TAKEDOWNS AGAINST ALEX PEREIRA

Khalil Rountree Gains Clearance from NSAC to Compete at UFC 307

During an NSAC meeting this past Thursday, it was determined that Khalil Rountree’s suspension has been settled at 4-and-a-half months, retroactive to the drug test failure. This means Rountree is good to go for UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.

Fans are expecting a standup banger between Alex Pereira and “The War Horse.” During an interview with The Schmo, Rountree said that catching “Poatan” off guard with some takedown attempts is not in the cards (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“Check this out. In my career, I have never shot one takedown. That’s not in my plans,” Rountree said in a recent interview with The Schmo. “I’m here to put on an amazing fight for the fans. This one, regardless of what anybody says, this is a fight for the fans.

“I think with my style, with his style, this fight’s not gonna disappoint. So, I’m there to do what I do, to do what my fans, and everybody knows what I’m capable of. All I can say is just expect a banger, man.”

UFC 307 will also feature a women’s bantamweight title clash between champion Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena. Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC 307 card as more details emerge.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

