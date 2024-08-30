Sean Strickland pokes fun at Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell: “We are all equals … but”

By Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Sean Strickland is back to usual social media antics, this time at the expense of UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, and 145-pound contender Bryce Mitchell.

Sean Strickland

It’s no secret that Strickland likes to ruffle some feathers. The former UFC Middleweight Champion prefers not to speak with a filter and says what’s on his mind no matter who doesn’t like it. It’s a big reason why he has exploded in popularity with MMA fans.

In Strickland’s mind, no one is safe from his tirades, not even “Bones” and “Thug Nasty.”

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND RESPONDS TO MACHINE GUN KELLY’S HOSTILE COMMENTS: “GO BACK TO CUTTING YOURSELF”

Sean Strickland Roasts Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell “Equally”

Taking to his ‘X’ account, Sean Strickland decided to give MMA fans even more to talk about when he took jabs at Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell.

“You guys I am not a racist… 100 percent racism is wrong… We are all equals…… BUT!!!!!!!!! I’ll make fun of Jon Jones buying drugs And ill make fun of Bryce Mitchel f*cking his cousin…. THE LEFT WILL NOT TAKE THIS FROM US…………”

Strickland has taken aim at just about anyone he’s come across with, including music artist Machine Gun Kelly. The two had a run-in during a Power Slap event, which led to Strickland being escorted out of the venue. Recently, MGK took aim at Strickland for being a “f*cking idiot.”

Never one to let things go silently, Strickland responded by urging MGK to “go back to cutting yourself.”

“Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse,” Strickland tweeted. “Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The ‘the x community of intolerance’ yall I’d hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this c*nt.”

Who Strickland will target next remains a mystery, but you can bet his fans will be all ears for it.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

