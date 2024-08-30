Usman Nurmagomedov speaks out on CSAC failed drug test controversy: “It was medication, and this was like nothing”

Usman Nurmagomedov Discusses Failed Drug Test Controversy

MMAJunkie.com got a chance to speak with Usman Nurmagomedov, who insisted that the substance in question was not steroids.

“We have a deal with California Commission, and I cannot tell to media or someone, but it was medication,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie when asked about the banned substance. “If it were a steroid, they have to say, ‘This was a steroid.’ And they have to give me more time for suspension. They have to give me like one year, two year, and we have example from other guys. It was medication, and this was like nothing. Everything is good now.”

As far as those who were quick to jump on Nurmagomedov with steroid accusations, the top lightweight said it’s out of sight, out of mind for him.

“I don’t care (about the critics), I’m good,” Nurmagomedov said. “I didn’t do nothing, I know who I am, I never did something like steroids or something like that. People only talk about this because they cannot win (against) us, and they have to say something, and they chose this way, ‘Oh, this guy do steroids.’ OK, guys. You can talk whatever you want, but who cares?”

Nurmagomedov will be back in action to defend his lightweight crown against Alexandr Shabliy at the Bellator Champions Series: San Diego on September 7th.