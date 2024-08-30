Usman Nurmagomedov speaks out on CSAC failed drug test controversy: “It was medication, and this was like nothing”

By Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Bellator Lightweight Champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, has spoken out on his CSAC suspension for a failed drug test.

Usman Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov was flagged for an undisclosed prohibited substance back in October 2023. His successful Bellator 300 title defense over Brent Primus was changed to a no contest as a result. While the CSAC slapped Nurmagomedov with a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine, both sides agreed that the 155-pound titleholder was able to prove that the substance in question was administered by a physician for therapeutic use.

Now, Nurmagomedov has spoken out on the situation and he maintains his innocence.

RELATED: BELLATOR ANNOUNCES PAIR OF TITLE FIGHTS FOR SEPTEMBER, INCLUDING USMAN NURMAGOMEDOV VS. ALEXANDR SHABLIY

Usman Nurmagomedov Discusses Failed Drug Test Controversy

MMAJunkie.com got a chance to speak with Usman Nurmagomedov, who insisted that the substance in question was not steroids.

“We have a deal with California Commission, and I cannot tell to media or someone, but it was medication,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie when asked about the banned substance. “If it were a steroid, they have to say, ‘This was a steroid.’ And they have to give me more time for suspension. They have to give me like one year, two year, and we have example from other guys. It was medication, and this was like nothing. Everything is good now.”

As far as those who were quick to jump on Nurmagomedov with steroid accusations, the top lightweight said it’s out of sight, out of mind for him.

“I don’t care (about the critics), I’m good,” Nurmagomedov said. “I didn’t do nothing, I know who I am, I never did something like steroids or something like that. People only talk about this because they cannot win (against) us, and they have to say something, and they chose this way, ‘Oh, this guy do steroids.’ OK, guys. You can talk whatever you want, but who cares?”

Nurmagomedov will be back in action to defend his lightweight crown against Alexandr Shabliy at the Bellator Champions Series: San Diego on September 7th.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Usman Nurmagomedov

Related

Patchy Mix, Leandro Higo

Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo headlines Bellator Champions Series: Paris on Nov. 16

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024
Douglas Lima
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima booked for Bellator return after lengthy, messy contract dispute

Curtis Calhoun - July 10, 2024

Former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima will make his return to the cage at 185lbs after his rocky relationship with the PFL was repaired.

Raufeon Stots
Bellator

Former Bellator champ Raufeon Stots booked for return on Sept. 7

Curtis Calhoun - July 9, 2024

Former Bellator interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots will return to the cage after a 10-month absence from fighting.

Usman Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov

Bellator announces pair of title fights for September, including Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Alexandr Shabliy

Josh Evanoff - June 18, 2024

Bellator MMA’s schedule for September is heating up, as it now includes the return of Usman Nurmagomedov.

Jimmy Smith, Bellator
Jimmy Smith

Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith announces return to Bellator: "I am thrilled!"

Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

Longtime MMA commentator Jimmy Smith is returning to Bellator.

Douglas Lima

PFL issues statement after Douglas Lima accuses league of not fulfilling his contract (Exclusive)

Curtis Calhoun - May 17, 2024
Cedric Doumbe, Anthony Pettis
Bellator

WATCH | Cedric Doumbe agrees to fight Anthony Pettis after brutal Bellator Champions Series 2 knockout win

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2024

It seems that Cedric Doumbe and Anthony Pettis will meet in the Bellator cage sooner rather than later.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix feels that he's the best bantamweight on the planet ahead of Bellator return: "I'm the most dominant"

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2024

Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix believes he’s the best 135-pound fighter on the planet.

Ryan Bader, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Bellator champion Ryan Bader joins the cast of The Rock's 'The Smashing Machine' movie

Josh Evanoff - May 13, 2024

It seems that Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is getting involved in show business.

Dan Hardy, Dana White
Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy gives raw, honest response to Dana White's latest PFL/Bellator jabs: 'We're not perfect!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 7, 2024

PFL analyst and former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy admits that PFL has a long way to go before being universally recognized as a sustainable MMA product.