Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager names one UFC star who can match ‘The Eagle’s’ unbeaten MMA record

By Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager believes there is only one fighter who can match “The Eagle’s” undefeated MMA run.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov ended his pro MMA career with a perfect record of 29-0. He also walked away from pro MMA competition as the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Retiring as an undefeated champion is no small task in the world of MMA, but is there a chance someone can match what Khabib was able to accomplish?

Ali Abdelaziz has one name in mind.

RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV URGES THREE OF HIS FORMER UFC RIVALS TO STOP FIGHTING: “WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZE THE REAL THINGS”

Could Umar Nurmagomedov Top or Match Khabib’s Unbeaten Streak?

Ahead of his first UFC title fight, Umar Nurmagomedov is undefeated in pro MMA action with a record of 18-0. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, top MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz said Umar might be able to reach or even surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unbeaten record.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Umar will be a champion at 135 pounds, and I believe Umar is going to be a champion for a long time,” Abdelaziz said. “I think Umar is the only guy who can really challenge Khabib’s record. He can retire undefeated, 29-0, 30-0. Of course he has a tough opponent, but I believe Umar is better everywhere.”

Umar will be taking on Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Championship on January 18th. Abdelaziz feels Dvalishvili only took the fight due to pressure from fans and the UFC.

“Obviously Merab did not want this fight, he didn’t think Umar deserves it,” Abdelaziz said. “I think Merab’s just like, ‘Everyone’s pressuring me.’ The UFC is pressuring him, media is pressuring him, fans are pressuring him, and he’s a man. Sometimes you have to defend your turf. His turf is his title. He was pushed into this fight, he did not want this fight, he didn’t think Umar deserves this fight.”

Umar Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili will collide in the co-main event of UFC 311. Be sure to keep it locked on BJPenn.com for live coverage of the first UFC pay-per-view of 2025.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ali Abdelaziz Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Jon Jones press conference

Former Jon Jones opponent predicts 'Bones' will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has offered to serve as the backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Dana White's Twisted Steel
UFC

UFC president Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has passed away

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Jamahal Hill has gone after Michael Johnson for his comments regarding his recent run-in with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira
Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz firmly believes Islam Makhachev could defeat Alex Pereira at 205lbs: “I swear to Allah”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that he believes Islam Makhachev is capable of defeating Alex Pereira in a light heavyweight fight.

Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement

Tony Ferguson teases fight news amid 8-fight UFC losing streak: "2025 is in my sights"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025
Themba Gorimbo
Vicente Luque

Themba Gorimbo opens up on family members celebrating UFC 310 loss to Vicente Luque: "That eats at me"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Themba Gorimbo has revealed several of his cousins celebrated his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 310.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley hopes to compete in future UFC Japan event after attending RIZIN 49: "There's good energy here"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to fight in Japan.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington claims "DEI doctor" and headbutt resulted in TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley: "I could've finished him"

Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is still unhappy with his loss to Joaquin Buckley.

Kevin Holland Belal Muhammad
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland explains how he can knock out UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad: 'I really honestly believe'

Fernando Quiles - December 31, 2024

Kevin Holland believes there’s a path for him to put the current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad to sleep.