Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager names one UFC star who can match ‘The Eagle’s’ unbeaten MMA record

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager believes there is only one fighter who can match “The Eagle’s” undefeated MMA run. Nurmagomedov ended his pro MMA career with a perfect record of 29-0. He also walked away from pro MMA competition as the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Retiring as an undefeated champion is no small task in the world of MMA, but is there a chance someone can match what Khabib was able to accomplish? Ali Abdelaziz has one name in mind. RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV URGES THREE OF HIS FORMER UFC RIVALS TO STOP FIGHTING: “WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZE THE REAL THINGS”

Could Umar Nurmagomedov Top or Match Khabib’s Unbeaten Streak?

Ahead of his first UFC title fight, Umar Nurmagomedov is undefeated in pro MMA action with a record of 18-0. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, top MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz said Umar might be able to reach or even surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unbeaten record.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Umar will be a champion at 135 pounds, and I believe Umar is going to be a champion for a long time,” Abdelaziz said. “I think Umar is the only guy who can really challenge Khabib’s record. He can retire undefeated, 29-0, 30-0. Of course he has a tough opponent, but I believe Umar is better everywhere.”

Umar will be taking on Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Championship on January 18th. Abdelaziz feels Dvalishvili only took the fight due to pressure from fans and the UFC.

“Obviously Merab did not want this fight, he didn’t think Umar deserves it,” Abdelaziz said. “I think Merab’s just like, ‘Everyone’s pressuring me.’ The UFC is pressuring him, media is pressuring him, fans are pressuring him, and he’s a man. Sometimes you have to defend your turf. His turf is his title. He was pushed into this fight, he did not want this fight, he didn’t think Umar deserves this fight.”

Umar Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili will collide in the co-main event of UFC 311. Be sure to keep it locked on BJPenn.com for live coverage of the first UFC pay-per-view of 2025.