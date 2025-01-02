Former Jon Jones opponent predicts ‘Bones’ will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

By Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that 2025 will mark the final year in the historic career of Jon Jones.

Jon Jones press conference

Jones is widely regarded as the most dominant fighter throughout MMA history. His lone defeat has been heavily debated, as it was a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill back in 2009. “Bones” has reigned as both the light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, and many are wondering when the 37-year-old legend will call it a career.

Sonnen thinks it will happen this year.

JON JONES REFLECTS ON HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN 2024 AHEAD OF THE NEW YEAR

Jon Jones Will Retire in 2025 if Chael Sonnen’s Prediction is Correct

During an episode of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy, Chael Sonnen was asked for his boldest prediction for 2025. “The American Gangster” looked into his crystal ball and suggested that Jon Jones will hang up his gloves after fighting Tom Aspinall.

“If you wanted my boldest prediction of 2025, I’m actually very confident in the prediction and that is that Jon Jones retires,” Sonnen said. “I will tell you that Jon Jones is gonna fight Tom Aspinall. I will tell you Jon’s gonna do a lot better with Tom than some people are giving him credit for, but that’s tomorrow’s discussion. When that fight is done, win or lose, I do believe it will be Jon’s final appearance.”

While Jones has shown more interest in a clash with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, he has said he’d be willing to fight Aspinall if the money is right. It’s the fight that fans and experts have clamored for given that Jones holds heavyweight gold, while Aspinall is an interim titleholder.

Time will tell if that fight comes to fruition and if we’ll see the last of “Bones” inside the Octagon when the dust settles.

