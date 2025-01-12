UFC fans accuse wrong airline of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight (Updated)
A recent flight incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov has UFC fans united.
The MMA legend was recently removed from a flight set to take off from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. It was falsely reported that Alaska Airlines carried out the flight, but Nurmagomedov later clarified it was Frontier Airlines.
First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir.
Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my…
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 12, 2025
The issue occurred when “The Eagle” declined giving up his seat in the emergency aisle. It’s been reported that the argument began when a flight attendant asked Nurmagomedov if he was capable of assisting the flight crew in case of emergency since he was sitting near the exit.
Some fans believe that “The Eagle” was racially profiled with the flight crew assuming that the UFC Hall of Famer wasn’t capable of communicating in English.
Khabib removed from a plane? It seems even one of the most famous Muslims in the world couldn’t escape racial profiling in America. It doesn’t matter what “status” you have.@AlaskaAir this is complete garbage. pic.twitter.com/o6XB3KMi77
— Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman) January 12, 2025
“Khabib removed from a plane? It seems even one of the most famous Muslims in the world couldn’t escape racial profiling in America. It doesn’t matter what ‘status’ you have.
@AlaskaAir this is complete garbage.”
UFC Fans Rip Wrong Airline Following Khabib Nurmagomedov Incident
It didn’t take long for fans to pile on through the official ‘X’ account of Alaska Airlines prior to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s statement revealing it was actually Frontier Airlines.
https://twitter.com/Lover_Of_Dagis/status/1878388160071151960
“Disgraceful airline!”
Respect and patience could’ve prevented it @AlaskaAir
Khabib handled it with pure class.
— Faizaan Unscripted (@FaizUnscripted) January 12, 2025
“Respect and patience could’ve prevented it @AlaskaAir. Khabib handled it with pure class.”
Why haven’t you guys issued a statement regarding the racist incident with a Muslim on board of a plane ?
Does @AlaskaAir condone racist behavior ? pic.twitter.com/2ZaWwVjAmo
— Hamza Karoumia (@HamzaKaroumia) January 12, 2025
“Why haven’t you guys issued a statement regarding the racist incident with a Muslim on board of a plane? Does @AlaskaAir condone racist behavior?”
https://twitter.com/sneakooparody/status/1878378803191275921
“Khabib a UFC champion being removed from the emergency exit seat. Not letting @TeamKhabib sit there cos you don’t think he speaks english well while having a fluent convo in english tf.”
https://twitter.com/kamrank5/status/1878375167316918343
“Boycotting your Airline after the racial discrimination of Khabib Nurmagomedov.”
As it stands now, Frontier Airlines has not issued a statement regarding the incident. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to be in Islam Makhachev’s corner for his lightweight title defense against Arman Tsarukyan. The title fight will headline UFC 311, which is planned for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA on January 18th.
BJPenn.com will keep you posted with updates on the Frontier Airlines flight incident.
NOTE: This story was updated to include Khabib Nurmagomedov’s statement.
