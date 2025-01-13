UFC 311: Former champion can’t see Islam Makhachev losing to Arman Tsarukyan this Saturday

Robert Whittaker Backs Islam Makhachev to Make History

During a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker explained why he sees Islam Makhachev going 2-0 over Arman Tsarukyan.

“I understand how good Arman Tsarukyan is, but I just feel if we look at Islam’s last fight with Dustin and then look at Arman’s last fight with Charles, I just feel there’s a gap,” Whitaker said. “I feel like there’s a skill gap. Everyone’s saying how well Arman went in his debut, last minute, short notice, but you look at the names and you look at the level of fights, you look at the stage that Islam’s fights were set on, I don’t know. Islam’s in a really good place right now. I find it very hard to see him getting defeated.”

Back in 2019, Makhachev and Tsarukyan had a fun three-round grappling affair. While Makhachev emerged victorious via unanimous decision, both he and Tsarukyan have grown as fighters. Fight fans won’t have to wait very long to find out how the rematch unfolds.

