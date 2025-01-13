UFC 311: Former champion can’t see Islam Makhachev losing to Arman Tsarukyan this Saturday

By Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

A former UFC titleholder believes Islam Makhachev is simply on a higher level over Arman Tsarukyan.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev and Tsarukyan will take center stage in the UFC 311 headliner this Saturday night. This will be Makhachev’s bid to become the new record holder for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses. A win would not only further cement Makhachev’s legacy, it may also bring him one step closer to achieving his goal of becoming a double champion.

The oddsmakers are favoring Makhachev this weekend, and a certain ex-UFC champion is in agreement.

Robert Whittaker Backs Islam Makhachev to Make History

During a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker explained why he sees Islam Makhachev going 2-0 over Arman Tsarukyan.

“I understand how good Arman Tsarukyan is, but I just feel if we look at Islam’s last fight with Dustin and then look at Arman’s last fight with Charles, I just feel there’s a gap,” Whitaker said. “I feel like there’s a skill gap. Everyone’s saying how well Arman went in his debut, last minute, short notice, but you look at the names and you look at the level of fights, you look at the stage that Islam’s fights were set on, I don’t know. Islam’s in a really good place right now. I find it very hard to see him getting defeated.”

Back in 2019, Makhachev and Tsarukyan had a fun three-round grappling affair. While Makhachev emerged victorious via unanimous decision, both he and Tsarukyan have grown as fighters. Fight fans won’t have to wait very long to find out how the rematch unfolds.

Be sure to visit the homepage this Saturday night, as we’ll be bringing you live coverage of UFC 311. You’ll see live updates and video highlights throughout the event.

