Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls beating up two brothers back-to-back in street fight
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked back at a memory that many fans won’t be familiar with.
In case you’ve forgotten, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters of all time. While he may have left mixed martial arts at the peak of his powers, his unbeaten body of work in the sport speaks for itself.
Primarily, his focus when he was competing in the Octagon was on grappling. With that being said, he was certainly able to improve his striking as the years went on – and in the biggest fight of his career, he was even able to drop Conor McGregor.
During a recently resurfaced interview, Khabib opened up on some street brawls that kickstarted his fighting days when he was a youngster.
Khabib looks back at street brawl
“One time my cousin fight in the street, he lose and I go fight. I said, ‘Now, you need to fight with me’. I was 14 or 15. I fight with him, and I beat this guy.
“His brother now fight with me. But this guy thought I was tired. I fought maybe four or five minutes with him and finish him with a choke.
“He (The brother) comes, I finish him too. I choke him.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
The Nurmagomedov family legacy is stronger than it has ever been. In addition to his close friend Islam Makhachev finding success, the likes of Usman Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov are also at the top of their game.
