Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls beating up two brothers back-to-back in street fight

By Harry Kettle - November 5, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked back at a memory that many fans won’t be familiar with.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

In case you’ve forgotten, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters of all time. While he may have left mixed martial arts at the peak of his powers, his unbeaten body of work in the sport speaks for itself.

RELATED: Javier Mendez says Khamzat Chimaev is on same level of Khabib Nurmagomedov & Islam Makhachev despite style differences

Primarily, his focus when he was competing in the Octagon was on grappling. With that being said, he was certainly able to improve his striking as the years went on – and in the biggest fight of his career, he was even able to drop Conor McGregor.

During a recently resurfaced interview, Khabib opened up on some street brawls that kickstarted his fighting days when he was a youngster.

Khabib looks back at street brawl

“One time my cousin fight in the street, he lose and I go fight. I said, ‘Now, you need to fight with me’. I was 14 or 15. I fight with him, and I beat this guy.

“His brother now fight with me. But this guy thought I was tired. I fought maybe four or five minutes with him and finish him with a choke.

“He (The brother) comes, I finish him too. I choke him.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

The Nurmagomedov family legacy is stronger than it has ever been. In addition to his close friend Islam Makhachev finding success, the likes of Usman Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov are also at the top of their game.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Is there any realistic scenario in which you could picture him returning to the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

