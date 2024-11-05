The woman who helped Anatoly Malykhin become a three-division ONE MMA World Champion 

Three-division ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is one of the most feared fighters on the planet. The Russian smasher is the only man to hold gold in three MMA divisions simultaneously. But not everyone believed he could reach this position.

“Sladkiy” defends his heavyweight MMA gold against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in ONE 169’s main event on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Next week will be his first appearance inside ONE Championship’s ring since becoming a three-division champ. Many people thought he was incapable of attaining that coveted status simply because it had never been achieved before.

Malykhin has had many naysayers throughout his career. But one person who the unbeaten king could always rely on for encouragement was his wife Anita.

“A lot of people on my way, when I said I was going to be a World Champion, practically all of them laughed in my face. [They would say,] ‘Anatoly, what are you talking about, you and the World Championship? We are from Kemerovo, a small city. Calm down.’

“There was only one person I met on my way. Only Anita said, ‘You are going to do it.’”