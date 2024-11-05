The woman who helped Anatoly Malykhin become a three-division ONE MMA World Champion 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 5, 2024

Three-division ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin is one of the most feared fighters on the planet. The Russian smasher is the only man to hold gold in three MMA divisions simultaneously. But not everyone believed he could reach this position.  

Anatoly Malykhin

“Sladkiy” defends his heavyweight MMA gold against “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane in ONE 169’s main event on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Next week will be his first appearance inside ONE Championship’s ring since becoming a three-division champ. Many people thought he was incapable of attaining that coveted status simply because it had never been achieved before. 

Malykhin has had many naysayers throughout his career. But one person who the unbeaten king could always rely on for encouragement was his wife Anita. 

“A lot of people on my way, when I said I was going to be a World Champion, practically all of them laughed in my face. [They would say,] ‘Anatoly, what are you talking about, you and the World Championship? We are from Kemerovo, a small city. Calm down.’ 

“There was only one person I met on my way. Only Anita said, ‘You are going to do it.’”  

Anatoly Malykhin wants to encourage others to achieve their dreams

Three-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin came from nothing and turned into one of the biggest stars in the sport.  

It didn’t happen overnight. But he knew if he knuckled down and gave it his all, anything was possible. The Russian is an admirer of fellow dream chasers, and he wishes others wouldn’t be so quick to give in on theirs.  

“I just wanted people to realize: If you believe in something strongly and you are ready to sacrifice a lot, then you will succeed. I wish that people on this planet would never give up,” Malykhin said. 

“Regardless of how hard it is, always keep moving, and I think when you find your way, you will come across the right people on your way.” 

Anatoly Malykhin ONE Championship

