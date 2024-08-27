Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on crazy post-fight brawl following Conor McGregor win

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened up on the post-fight brawl following his collision with Conor McGregor back at UFC 229.

Back in late 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor collided in the biggest mixed martial arts fight of all time. That’s not an exaggeration, either. These two men were involved in a bitter rivalry, and it seemed as if they were destined to settle things inside the Octagon.

That’s exactly what happened, too. Khabib went in as the undefeated champion, whereas McGregor was eager to reclaim the belt he never lost. In the end, it was the star from Dagestan who had the last laugh courtesy of a submission triumph.

Then, in the immediate aftermath, Nurmagomedov launched himself over the cage and began attacking members of Conor’s team. In a resurfaced clip, he was asked about this moment and the ordeal as a whole.