Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror

By Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

Conor McGregor has made another startling accusation against Khabib Nurmagomedov as their feud continues.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White

It’s been almost six years since we saw Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov square off. On that night, it was Khabib who was able to get the better of the Irishman in a gruelling battle. Ever since then, of course, fans have been waiting to see whether or not they’d ever have a rematch. Up to this point, it hasn’t happened.

RELATED: Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump for saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter

What has happened, though, is that McGregor has continued to take shots at the Dagestani star and his family. From the Irishman’s point of view, it doesn’t seem as if this feud will ever be settled.

In a since-deleted tweet, Conor had the following to say in yet another shocking rant.

Image via: X

McGregor goes off

“lol! He fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror in their city. He was banned from leaving and he fled. If he goes back to Russia he is locked up instantly. I am currently in an auction to buy the house that was repossessed from him. It’s going.”

It feels strange to think that they’ll never actually fight one another again. After all, it’s such a legendary rivalry, and yet they only met once inside the cage. Nurmagomedov seems to be pretty at peace with that, yet while McGregor plans to return to the Octagon, he’ll likely never get the opportunity for true revenge.

What do you make of the latest outburst made by Conor McGregor? Do you believe we will see him compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship this year? If not, do you think it will ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

