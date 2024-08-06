Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror

Conor McGregor has made another startling accusation against Khabib Nurmagomedov as their feud continues.

It’s been almost six years since we saw Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov square off. On that night, it was Khabib who was able to get the better of the Irishman in a gruelling battle. Ever since then, of course, fans have been waiting to see whether or not they’d ever have a rematch. Up to this point, it hasn’t happened.

What has happened, though, is that McGregor has continued to take shots at the Dagestani star and his family. From the Irishman’s point of view, it doesn’t seem as if this feud will ever be settled.

In a since-deleted tweet, Conor had the following to say in yet another shocking rant.