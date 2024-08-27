Ronda Rousey’s scary revelation explains why UFC return will never happen

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has explained why she will never be able to make a return to mixed martial arts.

Back in the day, Ronda Rousey was the biggest name in the sport. In fact, you could argue she was one of the most popular athletes in all of sports. She was being handed opponent after opponent and every single time, she was able to tear through them with ease.

Of course, towards the end of her career, ‘Rowdy’ suffered a couple of notable losses. The first came at the hands of Holly Holm via knockout, and then Amanda Nunes put a similar beating on her one year later.

Following that, she made the transition to professional wrestling – but fans have still been left to wonder whether or not she’d ever return. In a recent interview, she clarified her position.