Ronda Rousey’s scary revelation explains why UFC return will never happen
UFC legend Ronda Rousey has explained why she will never be able to make a return to mixed martial arts.
Back in the day, Ronda Rousey was the biggest name in the sport. In fact, you could argue she was one of the most popular athletes in all of sports. She was being handed opponent after opponent and every single time, she was able to tear through them with ease.
Of course, towards the end of her career, ‘Rowdy’ suffered a couple of notable losses. The first came at the hands of Holly Holm via knockout, and then Amanda Nunes put a similar beating on her one year later.
Following that, she made the transition to professional wrestling – but fans have still been left to wonder whether or not she’d ever return. In a recent interview, she clarified her position.
Rousey clears up MMA future
“Every couple years … the same rumor comes out,” Rousey told the Insight podcast. “It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t.
“You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time. They don’t get better.”
“I got to a point where I couldn’t take a jab without getting dazed, without getting concussion symptoms. It just got to a point where it wasn’t safe for me to fight anymore. I just couldn’t continue to fight at that higher level.”
