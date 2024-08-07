Mayssa Bastos affirms that “it feels great” to finally capture ONE World Title

Mayssa Bastos is still on cloud nine after capturing the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.

She achieved the feat at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2. There, she overthrew Danielle Kelly from her throne atop the division.

The Brazilian is still at a loss for words to fully capture the depth of her emotions following such a monumental win.

“It feels great. Right now, it’s really hard for me to describe, but I’m really, really happy,” she said. “One of the biggest wins for sure.”

The bout itself was far from an easy ride for Bastos. Kelly came out of the gate attacking with head snaps and pressing for takedowns.

But by the middle of the match, Bastos began to turn the tide. She unleashed a series of leg-lock and kneebar attempts that put Kelly on the defensive.

In the final moments, Bastos intensified her offense, leaving no doubt in the minds of the judges. When the final bell rang, all three ringside officials scored the contest in her favor by unanimous decision.

Bastos was quick to acknowledge the challenges posed by Kelly, and she wouldn’t mind running it back with the American in the future.

“I think she came really aggressive. I was expecting [her to be] aggressive. I was kind of surprised, the way that she would do a little bit with the feet,” Bastos said.

“For sure, I would be happy to fight her again.”