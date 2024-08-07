Mayssa Bastos affirms that “it feels great” to finally capture ONE World Title

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Mayssa Bastos is still on cloud nine after capturing the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title. 

Mayssa Bastos

She achieved the feat at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2. There, she overthrew Danielle Kelly from her throne atop the division.

The Brazilian is still at a loss for words to fully capture the depth of her emotions following such a monumental win.

“It feels great. Right now, it’s really hard for me to describe, but I’m really, really happy,” she said. “One of the biggest wins for sure.”

The bout itself was far from an easy ride for Bastos. Kelly came out of the gate attacking with head snaps and pressing for takedowns.

But by the middle of the match, Bastos began to turn the tide. She unleashed a series of leg-lock and kneebar attempts that put Kelly on the defensive.

In the final moments, Bastos intensified her offense, leaving no doubt in the minds of the judges. When the final bell rang, all three ringside officials scored the contest in her favor by unanimous decision.

Bastos was quick to acknowledge the challenges posed by Kelly, and she wouldn’t mind running it back with the American in the future.

“I think she came really aggressive. I was expecting [her to be] aggressive. I was kind of surprised, the way that she would do a little bit with the feet,” Bastos said.

“For sure, I would be happy to fight her again.”

Mayssa Bastos delighted to bolster legacy at ONE Fight Night 24

Mayssa Bastos’ win adds another prestigious title to her already illustrious career.

As a nine-time IBJJF World Champion, she has achieved nearly everything in “the gentle art.” Yet, she remains hungry for more, continuously pushing the boundaries of her capabilities.

Claiming ONE Championship’s 26 pounds of gold is a significant milestone that further cements her legacy in the world of grappling.

“I think it’s special because I’m the first Brazilian to ever win [a ONE Submission Grappling World Title],” she said, “especially because it was a title that I did not have yet, and also [it’s] for my legacy. So I think that’s it.”

